I am still gobbling up as many peaches, pears and figs as I can before their sweet season ends.
On a recent trip to the farmers market, I bought some big, fragrant peaches and some crispy, crunchy pears, which always remind me fall is on the way. Some of these would feed my late afternoon sweet cravings, and the rest I planned to poach and turn into decadent desserts.
The basics for poaching fruit are simple: peel, core, cover with liquid and cook. The rest is entirely up to the cook’s whim. You can use wines or other liqueurs to add depth and sometimes color to the fruit. Poaching in the fruit's own juices ensures you will get the most fruitiest of flavor. Mixing in a little simple syrup adds a touch of sweetness and makes a silky sauce to complement your dish.
Fruit that is ripe but not soft works best for poaching. At the market, the large peaches and somewhat round-shaped Asian pears I found worked perfectly.
And, while my brow is sweaty, these simple sweet dishes, served with a little spiced whipped cream, sparked a little longing for fall. Remember, even though the weather is still so warm, cooler days and warm spicy flavors are ahead.
Teresa B. Day is a local food writer and author of the "I Eat BR" blog. You can reach her at ieatbrla@gmail.com.