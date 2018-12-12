Chef Colt Patin will teach "The Fundamentals of Cajun & Creole Cuisine," a four-week course, at the Louisiana Culinary Institute in January.

"Each class is loaded with tasting samples, topics for discussion, and hands-on cooking," a news release says. "We will talk about kitchen safety and knife skills throughout the class. Every Cajun Creole class takes a field trip to Tony’s Seafood for a behind-the-scenes look at where all of the magic happens."

Classes will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays Jan. 10, 17, 24 and 31. Cost for the four classes is $500. Participants can also purchase a bundle for two people for $900. Students must be age 16 or older. Credit earned for this class can potentially be used toward LCI's Culinary Program.

For more information or to register, go to lci.edu.

