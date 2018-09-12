Want to learn how to blend tea?
Find out how at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27, when the Herb Society of America-Baton Rouge Unit presents a program by Carol Roshto and Julie Walsh on creating signature blends of tea with herbs from your garden.
Roshto and Walsh will show how to preserve herbs for tea, including easily grown plants like mint, lemon balm, pineapple sage, scented geranium, rosemary and even oregano. The pair will demonstrate how to blend the herbs, store them and serve them.
The event will be held at the Burden Center, 4560 Essen Lane. The cost is $5; free for members. There will be refreshments, and plants will be for sale.
Information also will be presented on the district gathering on Oct. 5-7 and on an Oct. 25 program on urban beekeeping.