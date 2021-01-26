Meet Joe Muhammad.

He grew up in Baton Rouge and graduated from McKinley High School. But his real education came in the kitchen, and it's how he spends his days as the chef at DiGiulio Brothers Italian Cafe.

Muhammad started out 30 years ago as a dishwasher at the restaurant and now runs the kitchen.

The family-owned restaurant at 2309 Perkins Road offers a variety of traditional Italian favorites, including eggplant parmigiana, veal and fettuccine dishes.

And, while Muhammad is serious about all of the dishes he prepares, he's the most serious about about making great meatballs, which, he said, is DiGiulio Brothers' signature item.

We checked in with the chef at the longtime favorite eatery, which is open for brunch, lunch and dinner throughout the week.

What sparked your journey to becoming a chef?

My mother was the one who gave me the love for cooking. I used to help her cook and bake on the weekends, but (the restaurant's co-owner) Mr. Richard Cole was the one who sparked my journey to become a chef when he gave me the opportunity to work with him. He is an excellent cook and teacher.

As chef, what are some of your goals for DiGiulio Brothers?

My goals include helping to expand and establish more DiGiulo Brothers locations. We need a DiGiulio Brothers in every city in America.

What's your perfect meal?

A perfect meal is an eggplant appetizer to start, then a Caesar salad and spaghetti and meatballs. And for dessert, there's tiramisu.

What dish that you created are you most proud of? Why?

The dish I'm most proud of making are meatballs. Meatballs are to DiGiulio Brothers what the Big Mac is to McDonalds. They're very important. (DiGiulio Brothers offers a meatball po-boy, a meatball and eggplant po-boy, spaghetti, a five-cheese lasagna with meatball and its spaghetti with meatball dish, made fresh daily.)

Tell us about your biggest disaster in the kitchen.

I've never really had a big disaster in the kitchen, but I once forgot to turn the timer on for the meatballs and burnt them to a crisp.

Tell us about your prep routine in the kitchen.

My prep routine in the kitchen has to be consistent without change.

What's your most relied upon kitchen tool?

I believe the most relied upon kitchen tool for a chef is his or her knives, and they must be sharp at all times.

What is your classic chef's uniform?

The classic uniform for me is a black chef coat and slip-proof shoes. The slip-proof shoes are most important, because there’s always something on kitchen floors that can cause you to slip and fall.

Do you listen to music while in the kitchen? If so, what do you listen to?

Yes, I listen to music while in the kitchen. I like to listen to all kinds of jazz and R&B, but my favorite kind of music in the kitchen is just instrumental.

And finally, we know that you love being in the kitchen, but what would your second choice of "dream job" be?

If I had a second choice of a "dream job," I would be a musician, because music is my second love.