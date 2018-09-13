Parish Brewing’s double IPA, Ghost in the Machine, has always enjoyed a cult following. What began as an infrequent release a few times a year morphed into the so-called "Summer of Ghost" in 2017 when the hoppy ale was available from June through October.
Ghost in the Machine made its 2018 return in mid-June, but fans won’t have to worry about it disappearing from shelves come late fall. Parish announced earlier this month that Ghost will now be a year-round beer.
If somehow you find that Ghost in the Machine doesn't have enough hops for your palate, Parish is releasing a double dry-hopped version of the beer on Saturday, Sept. 15. DDH Ghost, as it’s known, was released only one other time — December of last year — and it sold out quickly. The brewery this time offered up a presale for 500 cases of bottles, which sold out in mere minutes. However, another 300 cases will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis at the brewery’s taproom in Broussard, beginning at 10 a.m. There will also be draft available for those who miss out on bottles.
If waiting in line for beer isn't your thing, don’t fear. Parish has a number of new beers on shelves around town.
Its popular pale ale, Envie, was also given the double dry-hopped treatment, which features Galaxy hops, an Australian variety that brings distinct fruity flavors of pineapple and peach.
Pure Tropics, an IPA, is also now available. A hazy base IPA sets the tone, with ample amounts of pineapple puree added along with a big dry-hop charge of El Dorado and Galaxy hops. Pure Tropics lives up to its name: Tropical pineapple aromas burst from the glass, and the creamy mouthfeel makes this IPA super easy to drink.
While hoppy beers may be Parish’s forte, that’s not all they do. If you’re a fan of dark beer and coffee, the Rêve coffee stout is the beer for you. Using coffee beans specially roasted for Parish by Lafayette’s Rêve Coffee Roasters, the namesake stout is pretty much an adult version of cold-brewed coffee. The coffee is the star of the show, but additions of vanilla and lactose round out the flavors. Rêve coffee stout has pretty much ruined all other coffee-flavored beers for me, and it is probably my favorite beer Parish makes. Rêve will become a year-round beer later this fall, which will make a lot of stout fans in south Louisiana happy.
Ghost in the Machine, Double Dry-Hopped Envie, Pure Tropics and Rêve can all be found in 4-packs at specialty grocers and bottle shops around Baton Rouge. And look for each on draft at your favorite watering hole. Parish Brewing is located at 229 Jared Drive, Broussard. More information can be found online at parishbeer.com.
