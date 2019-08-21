Entries are being taken for the 13th annual Papa George Fairchild Jambalaya Cook-off scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 8, in St. Gabriel.
Proceeds from the event benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
The cost to enter is $150. All ingredients will be provided for the jambalaya. The jambalaya must be cooked over wood, which entrants must supply. Cooking time starts at 6 a.m., with samples ready at 10:30 a.m. Winners will be announced at 1 p.m.
Sign up at papageorgefairchild.com. For more information, call Theresa Roy at (225) 939-6369.
Starting at 11 a.m., jambalaya plates will be sold for $5 and pastalaya plates for $7.
The event, which has raised more than $150,000 for St. Jude, will also include a raffle and auction, games, food and drinks and music by Kenny Fife and The Bac Trac Band starting at 11:30 a.m.