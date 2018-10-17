ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Jack-o’-lantern Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
Makes 1 sandwich. Recipe is by Holly Clegg.
2 slices dark bread (pumpernickel or dark whole wheat)
1 slice reduced-fat American cheese
1. On one slice of bread, cut out a jack-o’-lantern face. Place slice of cheese on an uncut slice of bread.
2. Broil or toast in oven until cheese is melted. Remove from oven, and top with cut slice of bread.
Nutritional information per serving: calories 181, protein 10 g, carbohydrate 27 g, fat 5 g, calories from fat 22 percent, saturated fat 2 g, dietary fiber 3 g, cholesterol 10 mg, sodium 683 mg. Diabetic exchanges: 1 lean meat, 2 starch
ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Creepy Crawlers
Makes 1 sandwich. Recipe is by Holly Clegg.
2 slices bread
2 teaspoons peanut butter or enough to cover bread
1 carrot, peeled and sliced into 8 sticks
2 raisins
1. To make a sandwich, cut circles out of 2 slices of bread with round cookie cutter or glass. Spread peanut butter on top of one circle.
2. Place 8 carrot sticks for legs on edge of circle, sticking out on both sides. Top with other circle of bread, and put two raisins on top for eyes.
Nutritional information per serving: calories 217, protein 7 g, carbohydrate 32 g, fat 7 g, calories from fat 29 g, saturated fat 1 g, dietary fiber 4 g, cholesterol 0 mg, sodium 317 mg. Diabetic exchanges: 0.5 high-fat meat, 1.5 starch, 1.5 vegetable