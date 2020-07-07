Registration is open for a Plant-Based & Heart Healthy cooking class offered by Red Stick Spice Co. at 6:30 p.m. July 8.

Join chef Traci Vincent on the Zoom video conferencing platform for the live 60-minute class. Vincent works closely with the American Heart Association of Louisiana and Healthy BR, and is a big believer in making vegetables center stage on the plate.

She will teach you how to cook a delicious plant-based meal, along with techniques and flavor tips that will inspire. The class costs $25, and you will receive a recording of it with all the questions and answers, recipes and links to other materials, so you can refer back and cook the dish again and again.

On this week's menu is crispy chickpea and mushroom tacos with pico de gallo and creamy guacamole.

Register at redstickspice.com to get instructions on how to participate.

+6 I Eat La.: A kitchen nerd gets a new stove and turns fresh veggies and chicken into delicious dish After a few years of unpredictable oven temperatures and nearly singeing off my eyebrows a couple of times while lighting the stove top, I dec…

Summer Nights Wine Dinner

Tickets are on sale for the Summer Nights Wine Dinner hosted by The Trademark on Third and Blend Baton Rouge at 6 p.m. July 16 at The Trademark on Third, 326 Third St.

The event includes a cocktail hour followed by four courses paired with wine. Tickets are $95 by visiting eventbrite.com/e/summer-nights-wine-dinner-tickets.

Christmas in July

Registration is open for the Young Chefs Academy of Baton Rouge's Christmas in July, which will be held from 9 a.m. to noon July 17 at 7970 Jefferson Highway.

Youngsters ages 6 and older can participate in this event, which brings holiday cheer back into the kitchen with tasty favorites and sweet treats in this culinary workshop.

The cost is $60. To register, visit batonrougela.youngchefsacademy.com.

Cocktails go digital

The New Orleans-based Tales of the Cocktail Foundation has postponed its conference and its 14th annual Spirited Award to Sept. 21-24. This year's festivities will be staged online.

"While we all continue to navigate the challenges presented to our industry during this global pandemic, we also are aware of the unique circumstances impacting the communities we serve," according to a news release from the foundation. "As some bars in the United States (and around the world) begin to reopen in what historically is known as a slow season, we understand the increased challenges that travel restrictions and limited capacity pose on our entire industry."

Scheduled programming will be announced later. For more information, visit talesofthecocktail.org.