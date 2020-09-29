The Baton Rouge Symphony is hosting a virtual wine and cheese tasting fundraiser featuring Spanish wines from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9.
Hosted by BRSO in collaboration with Martin Wine & Spirits, the online event will feature Carolina Bistue, winemaker at Bistue Cellars, who will be joined live from Spain by Miquel Pons, a third-generation winemaker, of Caves Miquel Pons. The pair will lead participants through a tasting of three Spanish wines and answer questions about wine, winemaking and viticulture. The tasting will be accentuated with Spanish influenced performances by classical guitarist Nicholas Ciraldo.
Attendees, who must be 21 or older, will be sent a private Zoom link for the virtual guided tasting. Each purchase includes a tasting kit of three bottles of wine, cheese and accompaniments for up to four people. Tasting kits may be picked up at Martin Wine Cellar, 1670 Lobdell Ave. Tasting kits are $200 and can be purchased at brso.org or by calling (225) 383-0500
Fête Dine dinners
The Baton Rouge Epicurean Society is holding a series of Fête Dine dinners over the next several weeks to support the society's mission to enrich the community's culinary culture while raising funds for childhood nutrition initiatives, educational programs and scholarships.
Each dinner will host 30 to 40 guests.
Here's the schedule:
- 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1 — Rouj Creole, 7601 Bluebonnet Blvd. $150 per person.
- 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 8 — Bin 77 Bistro and Sidebar, 10111 Perkins Rowe. $150 per person.
- 11 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 11 — Roux 61, 8322 Bluebonnet Blvd. Brunch, $140 per person.
- 6:30 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 29 — Mestizo's, 2323 Acadian Thruway. $125 per person.
- 6:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 6 — Houma's House, 40136 La. 942, Darrow. $125 per person.
For tickets and information, visit, bresbr.org/fete-dine.
Community Coffee donates to Laura relief efforts
Community Coffee is doing its part to help those affected by Hurricane Laura.
The company has committed to donating 10% of proceeds from the sales of Community coffee and tea products in retail grocery locations in Louisiana and Texas through Oct. 31. The company will donate up to $100,000, to support The Salvation Army’s Hurricane Laura relief efforts.
The Salvation Army’s mobile food pantries and meal programs have been stationed across the region since the storm made landfall on Aug. 27. The coffee company also has been on the ground since the storm’s landfall, bringing its mobile beverage vehicles to serve fresh coffee to first responders, work crews and residents in impacted areas in and around Lake Charles.
For more information, visit communitycoffee.com/relief.
Cookies and ice cream
The grand opening for Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery will be from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at 9703 Bluebonnet Blvd.
For more information, visit facebook.com/gacandmarbleslabbluebonnetandhighland.
Music at La Divina
Performing next in the music series at La Divina Italian Cafe, 3535 Perkins Road, will be Destiny Manzella on Oct. 1 and Clay Parker and Jody James on Oct. 8. Performances begin at 6 p.m. For more information, call (225) 771-8488 or visit ladivinaitaliancafe.com.
Bacon, burgers & brownies
Registration is open for Red Stick Spice Co.'s virtual cooking class, "Bacon, Burgers & Brownies," from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1. Classes are broadcast through Zoom. An email with detailed instructions and information will be sent after enrollment to the class. This class is recommended for participants age 12 and older.
Tickets are $25 at redstickspice.com/products/copy-of-live-zoom-cooking-class-bacon-burgers-brownies.
Virtual seafood cook-off
The Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board has announced its selection of chefs from across the state to represent their areas in the 13th annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off.
This year’s event, called LASCO@Home, will take place online and include a chance for viewers to participate. The main competition was recorded Sept. 28-29.
This year’s competing chefs are:
- Scott Ricci, of Drago’s Seafood Restaurant, Baton Rouge
- Logan Boudreaux, of Cinclare Southern Bistro, Thibodaux
- Justin Componation, of Parish Restaurant & Bar, Monroe
- Anthony Felan, of Fat Calf Brasserie, Shreveport
- Ben Fidelak, of Mariner’s Restaurant, Natchitoches
- Devan Giddix, of Dickie Brennan’s Bourbon House, New Orleans
- Dominique Schexnayder, of Dominique’s Wine Boutique & Bistro, Houma
- Amy Sins, of Langlois, New Orleans
- Robert Vasquez, of Pepe’s Sonoran Cuisine, Covington
- Chris Vazquez, of Redfish Grill, New Orleans
New for 2020 is the addition of a “People’s Choice” award. Viewers will be directed to a website where they can vote for their favorite dish or chef. Chef videos will be posted for viewing on Oct. 15, and “People’s Choice” voting will be open until Oct. 27. On Oct. 28, you can join the finale of the 2020 Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off “LASCO@Home” Edition online for the announcement of the “People’s Choice” winner and the 2020 King or Queen of Louisiana Seafood. For more information, visit louisianaseafood.com.