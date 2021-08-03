Calling all wine connoisseurs, foodies and symphony lovers.
The Baton Rouge Symphony and Martin Wine & Spirits are teaming up for an evening of wine and music with a "Symphony of Flavors Wine Tasting" at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 9 at Martin Wine Cellar at Studio Park, 1670 Lobdell Ave.
Carolina Bistue, winemaker at Bistue Cellars, will lead guests through a tasting of 20 wines. There also will be d'oeuvres from Martin Wine Cellar.
Performers will be Nicholas and Rachel Ciraldo, known as Duo Cintemani, an award-winning pair of musical talents with a reputation for being distinctive, expressive and colorful.
Tickets are $75; VIP table tickets are $100. Call (225) 383-0500 or visit brso.org.
BREW at the Zoo tickets on sale
Tickets are on sale for the Friends of the Baton Rouge Zoo's seventh annual BREW at the Zoo on Oct. 1. You can get tickets for the 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. event at brzoobrew.org. Proceeds benefit the nonprofit organization, which supports BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo.
The event will feature live music and over 200 craft beers from local, regional and national breweries in addition to unique beers created by members of Baton Rouge-area homebrew associations. A myriad of local restaurants and caterers will offer food samplings to compliment the beer on tap. At this year's larger event, you will be able to take a short stroll around the zoo.
The event is open to ages 21 and older only; no children allowed. Tickets are $50; VIP tickets are $100; designated driver tickets are $20. Only 200 VIP tickets will be sold, which include a 6 p.m. entry time, express entrance to skip the check-in lines, exclusive access to the “Realm of the Tiger” VIP zone, specialty food/drink and VIP commemorative cups.
Torchy's turns 15
Torchy’s Tacos, 3658 Nicholson Drive, is part of the 15th anniversary celebration of the chain based in Austin, Texas, and known for its "damn good tacos."
To celebrate this milestone birthday, Torchy’s is giving fans the chance to win 15 Damn Good Prizes, including 15 years of free tacos and a "VIP Torchy’s Experience for Two" in Austin. Other prizes include Taco Truck or catered taco party for 25, exclusive Torchy’s merch and more.
Visit tacojunkies.torchystacos.com/signup and pre-enroll in the Taco Junkies Rewards Club now through Aug. 31 to be entered to win. Joining the club also allows you to earn delicious rewards when Taco Junkies launches.
Wine and food at Mansur's
Mansurs on the Boulevard, 5720 Corporate Blvd., is teaming up with Uncorked Wines to host a premier food and wine experience at 6 p.m. Aug. 10.
Chef Barrett Meeks and the Mansurs staff have worked closely with Uncorked Wines and local farms to prepare a six-course meal, served with unique wines.
The cost is $150, plus tax and gratuity. Seating is limited. For reservations, call (225) 923-3366 or visit mansursontheboulevard.com.
Celebrating Julia Child
Eliza Restaurant & Bar, 7970 Jefferson Highway, will host its annual celebration of the life of legendary cook Julia Child in honor of her birthday on Aug. 15. The restaurant is offering some of Child's famous classics from Aug. 12 to Aug. 15.
The design of this limited menu is a nod to Child's classic cookbook, "Mastering the Art of French Cooking." While many of the dishes at Eliza are influenced or inspired by Child, the dishes on this menu will be taken directly from her recipes, just as she created them.
The special menu is $38. For more information, call (225) 349-8895 or visit elizabatonrouge.com.
Christian's Creamery to open
Christian's Creamery ice cream and shake shop will open at 11 a.m. Aug. 20 at 14350 Wax Road.
The shop is locally owned and operated by Christian Guyban. The shop's website says its ice cream and shakes are handmade each day from "100% fresh product."
The shop also will offer dairy free, sugar free and keto-friendly options, along with color-changing spoons and straws.
For more information, call (225) 726-6009 or visit christianscreamery.com.
Fratelli's reopens in Prairieville
Fratelli's Italian Grille, 17424 Airline Highway in Prairieville, has reopened after closing for renovations.
The restaurant opened in 2017. For more information, call (225) 313-4704 or visit fratellisitaliangrille.net.
Summertime dinner class
Registration is open for a Summertime Dinner leisure class at 5 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Louisiana Culinary Institute, 10550 Airline Highway.
Join chef Jeanne Mancuso to learn how to make a bright and flavorful summertime meal of Parmesan and herb popovers, zucchini fritters, creamy lemon chicken and orzo with spring vegetables and a fudge brownie with caramel sauce.
Cost is $125. Face masks are required. Visit lci.edu/store/Summertime-Dinner-p368641813.