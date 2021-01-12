Wine dinner at 18 Steak
Reservations are being taken for the Maisons Marques & Domaines Portfolio Wine Dinner from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 26 at 18 Steak at L'Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge, 777 L'Auberge Ave.
The five-course meal will feature wines from Roederer Estate, Anderson Valley; Merry Edwards Winery, Russian River; and Dominus Estate Napanook Vineyard, Napa Valley.
Cost is $85 per person. To make a reservation, call (225) 224-4142 or visit lbatonrouge.com/dining/18-steak.
Let's do brunch
Rally Cap Brewing Company, 11212 Pennywood Ave., is hosting "Brunch on the Patio" from noon to 4 p.m. Jan. 17. This will mark the first in Rally Cap's brunch series with Smoke and Boil, which will provide the food.
For more information, call (225) 610-9523 or visit rallycapbrewing.com.
Kolache Kitchen to open third space
The Kolache Kitchen is set to open its third Baton Rouge location this spring, at 15168 Airline Highway, a building that formerly was a Taco Bell.
The restaurant sells savory and sweet kolaches, a breakfast item that is popular in Texas, along with tacos and gourmet sandwiches. Other locations are on Nicholson Drive, near LSU, and Jefferson Highway.
For more information, visit kolachekitchenbr.com.
Bistro Byronz is moving
Bistro Byronz is moving just a little up the street to the former White Star Market at 5412 Government St. It plans to reopen in the new space at the end of the second quarter.
In addition to the long-time Government Street eatery, the Byronz Restaurant Family includes Willow Grove and Mandeville locations of Bistro Byronz and Pizza Byronz.
Details are still being finalized at the new location, but Bistro Byronz will occupy about three-quarters of the nearly 6,000-square-foot space. An outdoor dining area will be created between the two buildings in Square 46.
The White Star food hall, which was home to several different restaurants, closed on March 31 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Learn to pair wines
Registration is open for an Intro to Wine Pairing leisure class from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Louisiana Culinary Institute, 10550 Airline Highway.
Chef Kevin Foil will lead the class in the sometimes intimidating and often confusing world of food and wine pairing. The class will include sample dishes prepared by the institute's culinary team, which will be served with a small sampling of wines.
Participants must be 21 or older. The cost is $125. Register at lci.edu/store/Intro-to-Wine-Pairing-p264606260.
A new Walk-On's in town
Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux hosted a grand opening on Jan. 11 for its second Gonzales restaurant, located between Cabela’s and Tanger Outlets.
The restaurant has moved into the former Tilted Kilt building at 2828 S. Outfitters Drive. Walk-On’s, which has 19 locations in Louisiana and 47 nationwide, has another restaurant at 14569 Airline Highway in Gonzales.
For more information, visit walk-ons.com.
Kids and cupcakes
Registration is open for the Cupcake Shoppe Workshop for kids ages 6-3 from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 23 at The Young Chef's Academy, 7970 Jefferson Highway.
Youngsters will learn design techniques and skills to make treats that taste as great as they look.
Registration is $50 for one or $90 for two at batonrougela.youngchefsacademy.com/special-events.