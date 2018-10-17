“100 Days of Real Food on a Budget: Simple Tips and Tasty Recipes to Help You Cut Out Processed Food Without Breaking the Bank” by Lisa Leake, William Morrow, 296 pages, hardcover, $29.99
Blogger Lisa Leake’s challenge to have her family of four survive without processed food on a limited budget has led to a cookbook in which she shows readers how to make delicious, low-cost meals with fresh ingredients.
In “100 Days of Real Food on a Budget: Simple Tips and Tasty Recipes to Help You Cut Out Processed Food Without Breaking the Bank,” the Charlotte, North Carolina, food writer offers detailed information on how to eat “real food only” without spending more than $125 a week, or less than the $167 per week amount a family of four would get on full SNAP (food stamp) benefits. She admits the challenge wasn’t easy at first, but she learned “that shopping this way wasn’t as much about what foods we were in the mood for as it was about what we could afford.”
She also learned simple tactics for “making the most of inexpensive ingredients.” The most important tactic: planning out meals and making substitutions to use the foods she had on hand.
She also cut back on meats, desserts and flavored beverages.
The book begins with tips for saving money in the kitchen and how to set a budget, preserve seasonal foods, plan ahead and reduce food waste. She shares how much a recipe costs to make, but lists the total cost of ingredients including those that will have leftovers. For example, if a recipe calls for two eggs, she lists the cost of one dozen eggs. She also offers 10 ingredient swaps to save you money, such as using lentils for half the ground beef in spaghetti.
Each recipe gets a difficulty rating; most are considered easy. For example, the Oatmeal Cookie Energy Bites recipe is rated as super easy, and the Baked Sweet Potato Taquitos recipe is rated as medium. When making the energy bites, I suggest using crunchy peanut butter. They are sticky when first prepared and are best after being refrigerated overnight.
Recipes are divided into eight chapters, including those for packed lunches and homemade staples. The book also features a cookbook recipe chart by dietary need: gluten-free, dairy-free, vegetarian, peanut/tree nut-free and freezer-friendly. The book is illustrated with numerous full-color photos.
Anyone wanting to save money in the kitchen will want to take a look at Leake’s cookbook.
