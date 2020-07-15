For an easy, light, summertime bean salad, combine fiber-rich black beans with fresh corn, bright tomato and creamy avocado.
Toasting the corn (use fresh — it really amps up the flavor) in a skillet until golden brown brings out its natural sweetness.
Chipotle chile, cilantro and lime juice provide the perfect southwestern flavor profile to this easy-to-prepare salad.
Southwestern Black Bean Salad
Makes 4 servings.
2 scallions, sliced thin
3 tablespoons lime juice (2 limes)
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1½ teaspoons minced canned chipotle chile in adobo sauce
Salt and pepper
2 ears corn, kernels cut from cobs
1 (15-ounce) can no-salt-added black beans, rinsed
1 tomato, cored and chopped
1 avocado, halved, pitted and cut into ½ inch pieces
3 tablespoons minced fresh cilantro
1. Whisk scallions, lime juice, 1 tablespoon oil, chipotle, ¼ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper together in large bowl.
2. Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in medium skillet over medium-high heat until just smoking. Add corn and 1/8 teaspoon salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden brown, 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer corn, beans and tomato to bowl with dressing and gently toss to coat. Gently fold in avocado and cilantro. Season with pepper to taste and serve.