Super Spinach Pancakes
Serves 6. Recipe from “Ultimate Veg: Easy & Delicious Meals for Everyone” by Jamie Oliver.
Note: Instead of spinach you could use a mixture of soft herbs, such as parsley, mint, basil or tarragon — whatever you like!
1 ripe avocado
12 ounces ripe mixed-color cherry tomatoes
3½ ounces baby spinach
3 scallions
½ bunch of fresh cilantro (½ ounce)
1 lime
Extra-virgin olive oil
1 large egg
1 cup self-rising flour
1 cup reduced-fat (2%) milk
Olive oil
10 ounces cottage cheese
Hot chili sauce
1. Halve, pit, peel and finely slice the avocado and quarter the tomatoes, then place in a salad bowl with a quarter of the spinach. Trim, finely slice and add the scallions and add the cilantro leaves, then squeeze over the lime juice. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon of extra-virgin olive oil, season to perfection with sea salt and black pepper, toss to coat and put aside.
2. Crack the egg into a blender, add the flour, milk, remaining spinach and a pinch of pepper, then blitz until smooth. Place a large nonstick frying pan on medium heat, rub the pan with a little olive oil, then pour in a thin layer of batter, swirling it up and around the edges. Cook on one side only for 2 minutes, or until lightly golden, then stack up on a serving plate and repeat.
3. Top each pancake with dollops of cottage cheese, the avocado salad and a few good shakes of chili sauce. It's really nice served with extra lime wedges for squeezing over, and a fried egg on top, if you fancy.
Nutritional analysis per serving: 331 calories; 13.3 grams fat; 4 grams saturated fat; 13.5 grams protein; 42.3 grams carbohydrates; 6.3 grams sugars; 1.2 grams salt; 3 grams fiber.