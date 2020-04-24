Meatloaf? Meh. Meatloaf stuffed with mozzarella cheese and pepperoni. Oh yeah.
Corinne Cook infused a ho-hum meatloaf with delicious Italian flair.
It’s rolled up, jelly-roll style, so when you slice it you see the cheese and pepperoni inside. There is just a hint of tomato — from the tomato sauce added to the meatloaf and spread over the top near the end of the baking.
Pat the meat out on a piece of waxed paper, parchment paper or foil and use it to help you roll the meat over the filling before you put it in the baking dish.
Stuffed Italian Meatloaf
Makes 8 servings. Recipe is from Corinne Cook.
2 pounds lean ground beef
¼ cup finely chopped onion
¼ cup finely chopped bell pepper
1 small rib of celery, finely chopped
Generous pinch of oregano, thyme and basil
Salt, black pepper and cayenne pepper to taste
2 eggs, lightly beaten
1 cup Italian-style breadcrumbs
1 cup plain breadcrumbs
1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce, divided
1 (3.5-ounce) package pepperoni slices (about 50 thin slices)
1 cup grated mozzarella cheese or enough to lightly cover top of meat
1. Preheat oven to 350 F.
2. Spray large, rimmed baking pan with nonstick coating and cut a piece of foil, waxed paper or parchment paper about 12 inches by 20 inches. Set aside.
3. In large mixing bowl, add meat, chopped onion, bell pepper and celery.
4. Season with oregano, thyme and basil and salt, black pepper and cayenne.
5. Add eggs, breadcrumbs and half of the tomato sauce.
6. Mix gently with a fork until well combined, then use your hands to be sure all is well mixed.
7. Turn out onto piece of prepared paper or foil. Using your fingertips, pat meat to an even thickness making a 10-to-16-inch rectangle (that will be smaller than the piece of paper you cut).
8. Lay pepperoni slices over surface of meat, leaving ½-inch edge free.
9. Sprinkle mozzarella cheese over the top.
10. Begin on the long side, tightly rolling the meat over the pepperoni and cheese; lifting the paper to help you roll the meat and to place it into the prepared pan, sealed side down. Gently pinch edges of meat together to seal cheese inside. Discard the paper.
11. Bake for 1 hour.
12. Pour remaining half of tomato sauce over the top of the meatloaf and bake an additional 10 minutes or until internal temperature of the meat is at least 160 F on an instant-read thermometer.
13. Slice and serve while hot.