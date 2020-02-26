TESTED RECIPE
Walnut- and Pistachio-Stuffed Dates
“Middle Eastern and North African Jews serve stuffed dates on celebratory occasions. For Moroccan Jews they are central during Mimouna, a festive meal held to commemorate the end of Passover. Sometimes the dates are filled with little more than a single walnut or a bite of marzipan. Other times the stuffing is more complex. Here, walnuts and pistachios get finely ground with brown sugar, rose water, and spices to make a sweet, nutty paste. Dried Medjool dates, which tend to be relatively large and particularly succulent, work best for this dish, but other varieties will work in a pinch.” — Leah Koenig
Serves 6 to 8. Recipe from “Little Book of Jewish Sweets” by Leah Koenig.
1 cup walnut halves
1 cup unsalted shelled pistachios
⅓ cup packed light brown sugar
1 teaspoon rose water
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
¼ teaspoon ground cardamom
⅛ teaspoon kosher salt
25 Medjool dates
½ cup unsweetened shredded coconut
1. Place the walnuts, pistachios, brown sugar, rose water, cinnamon, cardamom and salt in a food processor, and pulse until very finely chopped. The mixture should hold together when gently squeezed.
2. Slice a date lengthwise, taking care not to go through to the other side, then remove and discard the pit. Scoop 1 tablespoon of the nut mixture and using moistened hands, squeeze into an oval shape. Tuck the mixture into the date gently pressing down to create a mound of the nut mixture on top of the date. Repeat with the remaining dates and nut mixture.
3. Spread the coconut on a small plate and roll the tops of the stuffed dates over the plate until evenly coated. Transfer to a platter and serve at room temperature. Store covered at room temperature for up to 5 days.