Need to do something special for that neighbor or family member who has been your biggest help during these trying days of the coronavirus?
This Orange and Raspberry Tart is a tasty way to say thank you.
This tart uses a simple olive-oil cake as the base, which is then topped with fresh berries. You can make it start-to-finish in about an hour, and much of that time is baking or cooling.
To create the pretty filling, toss a couple of cups of berries in a little orange marmalade thinned with hot water. Place the syrupy berries on the cake — you can even take a minute or two to make it look pretty.
Orange and Raspberry Tart
Makes 8 servings.
1 cup all-purpose flour
¾ teaspoon baking powder
¼ teaspoon baking soda
¼ teaspoon salt
Pinch cinnamon
1 egg
⅓ cup granulated sugar
⅓ cup olive oil
½ teaspoon vanilla extract
Zest of one orange, about 2 teaspoons
Juice of one orange, plus enough water to make ⅓ cup
TOPPING:
About 2 cups fresh raspberries, or other berries or sliced fruit
2 tablespoons orange marmalade
2 tablespoons boiling water
Powdered sugar for dusting, optional
1. Preheat the oven to 350 F.
2. In a medium bowl, sift the flour, baking powder and soda, salt and cinnamon. Whisk dry ingredients together and set aside.
3. In another medium bowl, whisk together egg and sugar vigorously until mixture is pale yellow, about 1 minute. Whisk in oil, extract, zest and juice mixture and mix until well-blended. Scrape the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients with a rubber spatula and stir gently until combined; do not over mix.
4. Line the bottom of an 8-inch pie pan with parchment paper (cut round to fit), and spray liberally with nonstick spray. Pour batter into the prepared pan, and bake until the center springs back when gently pressed, about 25-30 minutes.
5. Let cake cool for 15 minutes before gently unmolding and chilling in the freezer for 15 minutes to cool completely. Or allow cake to cool at room temperature for another 30 minutes.
6. Meanwhile, place orange marmalade and boiling water into a medium bowl and whisk until jam is loosened. Add the berries and stir to coat. Add an extra tablespoon of water if mixture is dry.
7. Use a toothpick, skewer or fork to poke holes into the bottom of the cake. Spoon the raspberry mixture onto the cake and arrange the berries so they are pretty. Just before serving, garnish with a dusting of powdered sugar, if desired.
