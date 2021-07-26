Air travelers and coffee drinkers have something to love about flying again.
Louisiana's Community Coffee, one of the fastest-growing coffee brands in America, is back aboard most Southwest Airlines flights after a pandemic pause.
Community Coffee’s Signature Blend dark roast has been the Dallas-based airline’s choice for in-flight coffee service since 2016.
“We are thrilled to be back in the air and sharing our signature coffee with our fans from across the country, whether they are traveling for business or taking a well-deserved vacation,” said Leah Herrington, Community Coffee executive vice president, sales and marketing. “As travelers enjoy our coffee, they are also helping us bring joy to those who help communities thrive. Our partnership with Southwest Airlines gives back to people in coffee-producing areas who provide our wonderful beans.”
For every pound of Community Coffee served on a Southwest flight, the airline and Community Coffee donate to the ECOM Foundation, a nonprofit organization focused on ensuring a better life for origin producers through healthcare, education, training and housing programs.
“At Southwest, we believe community is more than a place — it’s at the Heart of what brings us together,” said Laura Nieto, director of community outreach at Southwest Airlines. “We’re proud to partner with Community Coffee to extend our reach by investing in programs and services to support strong, resilient communities.”
To celebrate its return to the skies, Community Coffee is holding a “Community in my Suitcase” social media sweepstakes. Through Aug. 11, the company is encouraging people to post photos of how they travel with their Community Coffee for a chance to win a $500 travel gift card.
For more information, visit communitysuitcase.com.