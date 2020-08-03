If you were to visit Louisiana Lagniappe's (9990 Perkins Road) kitchen at the end of the night, chances are you'll hear the sounds of a 1980s hair band flowing through the sound system.

That's chef Carson Wandell's favorite music, and he finds it has a way of injecting energy into routine kitchen duties at the end of the day.

Wandell is a Nevada native who was a teen when he moved with his family to Slidell. He's been working at Louisiana Lagniappe for eight years, where his crawfish wontons with a sweet and spicy pineapple chili dipping sauce are a customer favorite.

We recently caught up with Wandell, where we not only asked him about food, but learned about his favorite movies. Read on to learn more.

Tell us a little bit about your background.

I was born in Carson City and raised in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. My family moved down to Slidell right before I went to high school because my dad’s family is from New Orleans. I have been working in restaurants since I was a teenager and began managing in my early 20s. On-the-job-training and the influence of great cooks I have worked with throughout the years has let me hone my skills in the kitchen.

What brought you to Louisiana Lagniappe?

I found out about Louisiana Lagniappe from some people I know in the industry and thought it was a great opportunity with a diverse and complex menu that would be fun to cook. I started managing the kitchen shortly after I started and have been running it ever since.

Have you made any changes to Louisiana Lagniappe's menu? Did you add some of your own creations?

The menu here has something for everyone so why mess with what works and what people enjoy? That being said, I do get to and enjoy creating weekly specials to try to tempt people with new dishes they might love.

How did the coronavirus lockdown and continuing regulations put in place affect you as a chef and Louisiana Lagniappe? What steps did you take to adapt?

The pandemic basically changed the rules of the entire dining industry. Our kitchen basically became a short order kitchen with all to-go business, and we still have our regular system for our dine-in guests. We are fortunate in the fact that our clientele loves our food so much that our to-go business is booming just as much as our dine-in customers.

What is your morning routine before going into the restaurant? Does it help you with the day ahead?

My mornings consist of a large coffee and playing with my dog. Dogs always calm people down and make for a great way to start your day.

What's your description of the perfect meal?

Well, a perfect meal is relative. Depending on where you are and who you are with, a street taco with friends can be just as delicious and satisfying as a three-course meal at an upscale restaurant. But I am never one to turn down a nice, juicy ribeye steak or some slow-cooked ribs at a backyard barbecue.

Tell us about your prep routine in the kitchen. Do you follow a daily ritual or is each prep time different?

As with most chefs, I find that routine in a kitchen is everything. Consistency is key to keeping a restaurant's customers happy, so when they come in they get the same meal they love every time. It all starts with the prep work. I am a firm believer in recipes and mise en place. It makes everything easy and fun, but most importantly organized.

What's your most relied upon kitchen tool? What kitchen tool still needs to be invented?

Three things every chef needs by his side at all times are his knife, tongs and a spatula. A chef's knife is his best friend if he keeps it sharp. The one tool that needs to be invented is food glue. I know that sounds silly but it would help out so much when things go wrong.

What is your classic uniform? What kind of shoes do you wear in the kitchen?

A good pair of Birkenstocks is my go-to footwear in a kitchen. After you break them in they feel like soft slippers and they last for years. As far as dress attire, I am one to lean more toward comfort than fashion. Basically anything that is light, breaths and is functional.

Do you like to travel? Is food part of the reason for the destination?

I love to travel when the time away from the kitchen allows it. All of my vacations definitely are food driven. Visiting cities just to try food is a dream come true for many people. I do not have a favorite destination, but I tend to go more out west than east.

Do you listen to music while in the kitchen? If so, what's your favorite kind of music?

I play music in the kitchen at the end of the night. After a stressful shift, it's always good to unwind. I play whatever strikes my mood that night, anything from dance music to rap to country. I even take requests! My personal favorite will always be '80s rock, though. Nothing gets the blood pumping like some hair metal.

If you could be a Hollywood consultant, what advice would you give on a portrayal of a chef or restaurant? And while we're talking about Hollywood, what's your all-time favorite movie?

If I had to correct Hollywood about one thing about kitchens, it would be that the chefs are too clean. Cooking in a kitchen is hard work, and it is completely unrealistic to think you won't spill something on yourself even once throughout a shift. The movie that got cooking right was “Chef” by Jon Favreau.

As far as my all-time favorite movie, that's a tough one, because I love watching movies. Growing up, I loved watching '70s Kung Fu movies, '80s action movies and every kind of comedy you can think of. I can tell you “Big Trouble in Little China” ranks up there in the top three, and I think “Goodfellas” and “The Princess Bride” are two cinematic masterpieces that will probably never be outdone.

What dish creation are you most proud of? Why?

My marinara sauce I have been perfecting for 10 years, so that's my personal favorite, but the crawfish wontons with a sweet and spicy pineapple chili dipping sauce that I made on a whim is probably my proudest dish just because of the amazing response I got from customers about it. Every single person that has eaten them has absolutely loved them.

Tell us about your biggest disaster in the kitchen.

Well, every chef has his or her ups and downs, but the two culinary disasters that come to mind are the first time I tried to cook foie gras. Let's just say it didn't come out. And the other was the time I attempted a cilantro pesto vinaigrette. My jaw still clenches when I think about it.

And finally, we know that you love being in the kitchen, but what would your second choice of "dream job" be?

Hey, if I’m not cooking the food I might as well be eating it right? So I think a food critic would be fun to try.