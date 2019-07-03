ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Piña Colada Brie
Makes 16-20 servings. Recipe is by Holly Clegg from her "Too Hot in the Kitchen" cookbook.
Serving suggestion: Spread on gingersnaps.
1 (16-ounce) brie
1 (8-ounce) can crushed pineapple, drained, divided
4 tablespoons light brown sugar, divided
3 tablespoons flaked coconut, divided
3 tablespoons chopped pecans
1. Preheat oven to 325 F.
2. Carefully remove top rind of brie; cut brie in half. Place brie in an oven-proof baking dish; cover with about two-thirds of pineapple, 2 tablespoons brown sugar and 1 tablespoon coconut.
3. Replace top and sprinkle with remaining 2 tablespoons brown sugar and pineapple. Bake 10-15 minutes or until brown sugar is melted.
4. Meanwhile, toast remaining 2 tablespoons coconut and pecans; be careful not to burn. Sprinkle with toasted coconut and pecans. Serve.
Nutrition information per serving: calories 176, calories from fat 34%, fat 7 g, saturated fat 2 g, cholesterol 6 mg, sodium 260 mg, carbohydrate 27 g, dietary fiber 0 g, sugars 12 g, protein 2 g. Dietary exchanges: 2 other carbohydrate, 1½ fat
Coconut Shrimp with Pineapple Salsa
Makes 4–6 servings. Recipe is by Holly Clegg.
Terrific Tidbit: If you don’t want pineapple salsa, pick up a fruity salsa. To save time, buy precut fresh pineapple or use canned pineapple. Use nice-size shrimp to cut preparation time.
⅓ cup cornstarch
½ teaspoon cayenne or to taste
Salt to taste
3 egg whites
1¼ cups flaked coconut
1½ pounds medium peeled shrimp
1. Preheat oven to 400 F. Coat baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray.
2. In shallow bowl, combine cornstarch, cayenne and salt. In another bowl, beat egg whites until frothy, about 2 minutes. Place coconut on plate.
3. Coat shrimp with cornstarch mixture, dip into egg whites then roll in coconut. Place shrimp on prepared pan.
4. Bake 15 minutes, turn shrimp and continue baking another 5-10 minutes or until shrimp are done.
Nutrition information per serving: calories 192, protein 20 g, carbohydrate 15 g, fat 4 g, calories from fat 25%, saturated fat 4 g, dietary fiber 2 g, cholesterol 168 mg, sodium 265 mg. Diabetic exchanges: 1 carbohydrate, 3 lean meat
Pineapple Salsa
Makes 2 cups.
1½ cups finely chopped fresh pineapple
⅓ cup chopped red onion
2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh cilantro
⅓ cup pineapple preserves
1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh jalapeño
1 tablespoon lime juice
1. In bowl, combine all ingredients.
Nutrition information per serving: calories 69, calories from fat 0%, fat 0 g, saturated fat 0 g, cholesterol 0 mg, sodium 1 mg, carbohydrate 18 g, dietary fiber 1 g, sugars 15 g, protein 0 g. Diabetic exchanges: 1 fruit
Tropical Fruit Pizza
Makes 12 servings. Recipe is by Holly Clegg.
1 (16.5-ounce) roll refrigerated sugar cookie dough
⅓ cup sugar
1 (8-ounce) package fat-free cream cheese
1 teaspoon coconut extract
1½ teaspoons grated orange rind
1 cup fat-free frozen whipped topping, thawed
1½ cups sliced strawberries
1 (11-ounce) can mandarin orange segments, drained
½ cup canned or fresh pineapple chunks, drained
¼ cup jarred or fresh mango slices, drained
¼ cup apricot preserves
1 tablespoon orange liqueur or orange juice
2 tablespoons coconut, toasted, optional
1. Preheat oven to 350 F. Coat 12-by-14-inch pizza pan with nonstick cooking spray.
2. Press cookie dough into prepared pan. Bake 12 minutes; cool.
3. In mixing bowl, blend together sugar, cream cheese and coconut extract until mixed. Stir in orange rind and whipped topping, mixing until smooth. Carefully spread cream cheese mixture on top of cooled crust.
4. Arrange strawberry slices around edge of pizza. Next, arrange ring of mandarin orange segments inside strawberry ring, followed by pineapple chunks, then mango slices inside to fill center of pizza.
5. In microwave-safe dish, microwave apricot preserves and orange liqueur just until blended, about 30 seconds. Spoon glaze over fruit. Sprinkle with toasted coconut, if desired. Refrigerate until serving.
Nutrition information per serving: calories 270, calories from fat 27%, fat 8 g, saturated fat 2 g, cholesterol 15 mg, sodium 305 mg, carbohydrates 43 g, dietary fiber 1 g, total sugars 25 g, protein 5 g. Dietary exchanges: 3 other carbohydrate, 2 fat