Tickets are on sale for Gourmet in the Garden, the annual cocktails and cuisine event hosted by the Louisiana Culinary Institute. The event runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens, 4560 Essen Lane in Baton Rouge.
Early bird tickets are available for $50 through Tuesday. Tickets are nonrefundable.
Bringing together Baton Rouge chefs and mixologists, the evening challenges local restaurants to compete for the People’s Choice and Juried Awards. Guests will enjoy creations from local restaurants prepared with locally grown products.
Gourmet in the Garden is held in the Rose Garden and Orangerie Garden.
All proceeds go to education programs at the Botanic Gardens and the LCI Foundation.
This is a 21-and-up event and will be strictly enforced. The event is rain or shine, and casual cocktail attire is required.