Lots of people are holding small gatherings this year, and area restaurants are stepping up to serve those who don’t want to cook a full Thanksgiving meal for only a few people.
We rounded up ideas from a few eateries in the area, but be sure to check with your favorite restaurant to see what they have on the menu.
Meals to go at Ruffino's
Ruffino's Italian Restaurant, 18811 Highland Road, is offering a holiday meal-to-go menu of spinach salad, a 10-pound roast turkey with gravy, savory scalloped sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, tasso cornbread dressing and praline pumpkin pie. For $250, this dinner generously feeds between eight and 10 people. Get your order in by 3 p.m. Nov. 22 by calling (225) 753-3458 or visiting ruffinosrestaurant.com.
Turkey dinners at City Cafe
City Cafe, 4710 O'Neal Lane, is cooking up turkey dinners with an 11-to-13-pound fried turkey, two quarts of cornbread dressing, two quarts of either green beans or yams, one quart of turkey gravy and one cup of cranberry sauce. The $74.95 dinner feeds between 10 and 12 people, or you can order only the turkey for $49.95.
City Cafe also offers the option of adding a quart of seafood gumbo for $19.95 or a quart of crab and corn bisque, also $19.95.
Place your order by calling (225) 753-4420 or visiting citycafebr.net.
Eat out at Rouj Creole
Rouj Creole, 7601 Bluebonnet Blvd., is accepting dine-in reservations for Thanksgiving Day.
The $30 meals will be served between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. with a menu of turkey, crawfish cornbread stuffing, candied sweet potato casserole, garlic haricot verts, spiced whole cranberry sauce and pecan pie.
Reserve your table by visiting bit.ly/2RXoRGc.
Dine in, take out at Sullivan's
Sullivan's Steakhouse, 5252 Corporate Blvd., is offering a choice of dine-in or take-out for Thanksgiving.
Meals are $42 per person with a menu of hand-carved roasted turkey with sweet onion apple sausage, gravy and cranberry relish; a choice of iceberg lettuce wedge or classic Caesar salad; a choice of fresh greens or shrimp and lobster bisque; a choice of garlic mashed potatoes or sweet potato casserole with pecan crust; a choice of roasted Brussels sprouts with apple smoked bacon or buttered asparagus; and dessert choices of New York-style cheesecake with pumpkin anglaise, bananas Foster bread pudding or key lime pie.
Kids meals are available for $20. To place your reservation or take-out order, visit sullivanssteakhouse.com/promotions/thanksgiving-2020.
Thanksgiving at Houmas House
Houmas House, 40136 La. 942, Darrow, is accepting reservations for its Thanksgiving buffet, which runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 26.
This year, seating will be on the front lawn beneath the oak trees. Diners will be served from each buffet table to provide a safe environment.
Should the weather be less than perfect, the buffet will be moved to the Great River Road Museum.
Cost is $80 and $25 for children ages 6-13. Reservations and pre-payment are required by calling (225) 473-9380. A cash bar will be available for wine and cocktails.