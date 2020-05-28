In the throwback machine, better known as the newspaper's files, we came across this recipe for Bacon and Date Pralines.
What?!?
You read that right: Bacon & Date Pralines.
When you think about it, it sort of makes sense. The saltiness of the bacon and the sweetness of the dates, along with sugar and marshmallows (OK, this is getting a little weird), probably marry pretty well.
Ann Guercio shared the recipe, which she adapted from her great-grandmother's recipe. Her great-grandparents, Edna and William Conway, had a candy shop in New Orleans on St. Charles Avenue, so we'd have to say she knows what she's talking about.
Bacon & Date Pralines
Makes about 2 dozen. Recipe is adapted by Ann Guercio.
½ cup milk (whole or 2 percent)
2 cups sugar
8 marshmallows, cut into fourths
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 tablespoons butter
1 cup chopped dates
1 cup (about ½ pound) bacon, cooked very crisp, chopped very fine in food processor
1. Boil milk, sugar, and marshmallows to 236 degrees (use candy thermometer), stirring frequently to dissolve marshmallows.
2. Remove from heat; add vanilla and butter, stirring until butter is melted.
3. Add dates and bacon, stirring briskly. Mixture will start to thicken. Very quickly spoon out by tablespoons onto waxed paper.
4. Let cool until pralines are firm. Peel off waxed paper.
Note: If mixture hardens in pot before all pralines are made, add a tablespoon or so of milk and reheat until mixture is melted. Then, spoon out once again. A reheated batch will be slightly darker and take longer to set up.