Chicken Schnitzel Sandwiches
Serves 4. Recipe is from “The Ultimate Companion to Meat” by Anthony Puharich and Libby Travers.
2 skinless chicken breast fillets
All-purpose flour, seasoned with salt and pepper, for dusting
3 eggs, lightly whisked
6½ ounces day-old coarse white breadcrumbs
⅓ cup finely grated parmesan cheese
1½ tablespoons finely chopped thyme
Finely grated zest of 1 lemon, plus the lemon cut into wedges to serve
Olive oil, for shallow-frying
White or sourdough rolls, buttered if desired
Mayonnaise or aioli, to serve
Shredded baby cos (romaine) lettuce and sliced cucumber pickles, to serve
1. Halve each chicken breast horizontally to create two flat pieces, then flatten with a meat mallet to an even ⅛-inch thickness.
2. Put the seasoned flour and whisked eggs in separate bowls. Combine the breadcrumbs, parmesan, thyme and lemon zest in a separate bowl and season with salt and pepper. Dip each piece of chicken in the flour, then the egg, shaking off excess. Dip into the breadcrumb mixture pressing the breadcrumbs onto the chicken, coating it completely. Lay the coated pieces in a single layer on a tray and refrigerate for 30 minutes to set the coating.
3. Heat ¼ inch of olive oil in a large frying pan over medium heat, add the chicken in batches and shallow-fry, turning occasionally, for 5-6 minutes until golden brown and cooked through. Drain on paper towel.
4. To serve, spread bread rolls with a little mayonnaise or aïoli. Top with schnitzel, season with salt and pepper, squeeze a little lemon juice over, then add lettuce and pickles. Sandwich and serve with lemon wedges.
Note: If you prefer a crunchier schnitzel, use panko or dried breadcrumbs, or for a different flavor, try using rye breadcrumbs