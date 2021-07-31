Southeastern Louisiana University’s Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts has announced its 2021-22 season, which offers everything from live music to dance to theater. Dates and additional information are available at columbiatheatre.org.
The season opens Aug. 14 with a screening of “Jaws,” the first of the Columbia Movie House Series, which will be held at the theater, 220 E. Thomas S., Hammond. Scheduled at 7:30 p.m. and as a Shark Week celebration, the film is a big screen showing of Steven Spielberg’s legendary feature. Film historian Jason Landrum will introduce the film and share some fun facts about the making of the cinema classic. Tickets are $20 and include popcorn and a shark week swag bag, while supplies last.
Next up is a screening of “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 28. Landrum will introduce the film and share some fun facts about the making of the John Hughes film centered on a high school senior playing hooky. Tickets are $20 and include popcorn and '80s swag bag, while supplies last.
Just in time for Halloween, the first of Columbia’s original productions is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15-16 and Oct. 22-23. Directed by the theater's artistic director, Jim Winter, “The House on Haunted Hill” is adapted for the stage from the Vincent Price film. The creepy classic is filled with Halloween thrills and chills, Winter said. Tickets are $35; $20 for students and children.
Special screenings of the “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” are scheduled for 9 p.m. Oct. 29-30. Tickets are $20; VIP tickets are $25. Hosted by master of ceremonies Joe Burns, both screenings of this cult classic will feature a shadow cast and a costume contest. VIP tickets include a throw bag filled with interactive props.
At 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5 is “The Last Waltz,” in which an array of local musicians come together to perform the setlist from the famous farewell concert by The Band. The concert features Byron Daniel, Will Vance, Soul Revival, Lacey Blackledge and Bayou Honey. Winter said this event is a fundraiser for Serenity Treatment Centers, Southeastern Students in Recovery and True Rescue. Tickets are $25; VIP tickets are $35 and include a Columbia Theatre tumbler.
The holiday season begins on Dec. 3 with Columbia Theatre’s Holiday Extravaganza. Scheduled at 6 p.m., patrons can come in their pajamas to explore the decorated lobby, meet Santa Claus, take selfies, listen to live holiday music and watch “The Polar Express” at 7 p.m. Free popcorn, hot cocoa and a holiday swag bag are included, while supplies last, with a ticket, which are $20; $15 for students and children.
The Hammond Ballet Company celebrates its 25th anniversary of "The Nutcracker" at 7 p.m. Dec. 10-11 and 2 p.m. Dec. 12. The holiday classic features the talents of professionals and all-star locals. Tickets are $35; $20 for students and children.
The first production of 2022 will be at 7 p.m. Feb. 4 and Feb. 11 and at 2 p.m. Feb. 5 and Feb. 12. Directed by Winter, “Puffs Or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic” is Matt Cox’s smash hit Off-Broadway comedy. Tickets are $25; $15 for students and children.
Next up is Richard O’Brien’s stage show, “The Rocky Horror Show,” at 7:30 p.m. March 11-12 and March 18-19. Tickets are $35; $20 for children and students.
Columbia Theatre will host four primetime concert events for the 21st annual Bill Evans Jazz Festival April 6-9. The concerts are at 7:30 p.m. and will feature current SLU students, alumni, faculty and guest artist Lisanne Lyons. Tickets are $20; $15 for students and children.
“The Phantom of the Columbia: A Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre” will be at 7:30 p.m. April 27-30. Tickets are $100. Those attending should dress for an evening of fine dining and operatic grandeur for the on-stage dinner prepared by One Thirteen executive chef Ryan Haigler, with desserts from Candlestick Bakery.
The final film of the season is "Star Wars: A New Hope," set for 7:30 p.m. May 4. Landrum will introduce the film and share some fun facts about the making of this cinema classic. Free popcorn and Star Wars swag bag are included, while supplies last. The lobby will be decorated with fun photo-op spots. Tickets are $20.
For tickets, call (985) 543-4371 or visit columbiatheatre.org.