The Louisiana Restaurant Association Greater Baton Rouge Chapter will present the second annual Candela e Vino from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4, at The Loft at Cecelia, 421 N. Third St., and The Trademark, 326 Third St., in Baton Rouge.
This year's new twist is progressive wine and food pairings from two local LRA member restaurants downtown. Guests will begin the evening with wine, hors d’oeuvres and music from vocalist Barbarella Blue at The Loft at Cecelia at 6:30 p.m. At 7:45 p.m., partygoers will move to The Trademark for a silent auction, more food and wine and live music from the multi-genre group, The Michael Foster Project.
Partygoers will be able to try tastes from establishments such as Blend, Cecelia Creole Bistro, The Gregory, Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar, The Gilded Artichoke, City Pork, Mestizo, Beausoleil Restaurant & Bar, L’Auberge Casino & Hotel and Ambrosia Bakery.
Silent auction prizes include suite tickets to the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans games, suite tickets to Keith Urban and Ed Sheeran concerts, a 25-person crawfish boil at Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar and a “Date Night for a Year” package.
"A portion of the proceeds from Candela e Vino will benefit the LRA Education Foundation (LRAEF). The LRAEF, in turn, will use monies raised to further promote the restaurant industry as a career choice through its restaurant management and culinary arts program, ProStart, offered at 60 high schools statewide, including 19 in the Greater Baton Rouge area. It will also enhance the restaurant community through expanded educational and career opportunities, including culinary and hospitality scholarships," a news release says.
Candela e Vino is open to the public, and tickets are $100 per person. To purchase, visit lra.org (Upcoming Events).