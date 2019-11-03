Services have been set for Advocate food columnist Holly Berkowitz Clegg, who died Nov. 1 in Dallas.

Clegg, who wrote a twice monthly column on healthy eating for The Advocate's Living section, died after a yearlong battle with stomach cancer.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at Congregation B’nai Israel, 3354 Kleinert Ave. Visiting starts at 9 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, her family asks that donations be made to the Holly Clegg’s Gastric Cancer Research Fund at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. Donations can be made at mdanderson.org/cleggfund.

Almost $300,000 — $165,000 at one Baton Rouge fundraiser — has been contributed to the fund.

Over her 30-year career, Clegg published 17 cookbooks, sold over 1.5 million books and became a nationally recognized healthy eating advocate.

Clegg is survived by her husband, Michael V. Clegg, her three children and their spouses, Todd and Sana Clegg, of New York; Courtney and Chad Goldberg, of Dallas; and Haley and Eric Nusbaum, of San Francisco.