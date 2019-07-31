Are you tired of cucumber tomato salads? Me neither.
But just in case you're looking for something different to do with those last cucumbers of the season, here's a fresh solution — Cucumber Dill Spread.
I think everyone needs a solid cucumber sandwich spread recipe in their repertoire. This one has evolved into my favorite.
And it's pretty versatile. It’s light and creamy and spreads well on bread for sandwiches or crackers as a dip.
Made with fresh dill, this cucumber spread has a rich flavor, getting a little pop from the goat cheese.
As we pick our last few cucumbers still clinging to the vine, I'll make good use of them by serving them in a cool, crunchy sandwich spread with a glass of iced tea.