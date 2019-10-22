It was only a matter of time until the Louisianian passion for gumbo and our love for beer collided in sudsy, savory fashion — a true south Louisiana vertex.
Arnaudville's Bayou Teche Brewing on Tuesday announced it has created a new Gumbo Stout beer, made in partnership with Tony Chachere's Famous Creole Cuisine. The velvety stout, the brewery said, was made using Creole spices and ingredients provided by Tony's, similar items that you'd find in the brand's instant roux mix, Creole gumbo base mix and dinner mix, and the no salt seasoning blend.
According to the brewery, the beer has a roasted and smoky flavor from the roux and barley, accentuated by salt, cayenne and black peppers.
"Gumbo Stout plays off of the savory flavors of Tony's Creole roux with a nice, back-of-the-throat spiciness that traditional gumbo spices provide," said Bayou Teche brewmaster Brian Broussard in a press release.
The new beer will be released on Saturday, Nov. 2, during a launch event at Bayou Teche Brewery, 1094 Bushville Highway, Arnaudville. The taproom will open at 11 a.m., and the event will feature free brewery tours, live music from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and the Gumbo Stout on tap. Four-packs will be available for $10, and the beer will be available for a limited time at retailers in Louisiana.
Go to bayoutechebrewing.com for more information.