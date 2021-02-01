Of Moving Colors Productions, Baton Rouge’s contemporary dance company, trades in modern moves for high kicks the weekend before Valentine’s Day in its Feb. 6 production of "Kick It Out ... With Love!"
Show times are 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. in the Dunham School's Brown-Holt Chapel Arts Center, 11111 Roy Emerson Drive.
This community production brings fresh, young faces together with some of Louisiana’s hottest talent.
The dance company has been inspiring, educating and stimulating audiences in the Baton Rouge community for more than four decades, and its "Kick It Out" productions showcase the well-loved company at its most sparkling and joyful. Joining the professional dancers on stage will be children, ranging in age from 5 to 15 performing works they’ve learned within the last few weeks.
“The process of planning a production has been interesting during the pandemic," Artistic Director Garland Goodwin Wilsons said. "We decided to do the show last fall, but since multiple dancers had to enter quarantine at various times throughout the season, we weren’t sure we were going to be able to pull it off."
Wilson said the company found different ways to rehearse.
"The dancers have been amazing in their commitment to attend rehearsals via Zoom due to quarantine or keep distances in unusual ways during rehearsal to help establish a safe environment in the studio," she said. "Seeing their exceptional talent, the community established through the kids, and, as always, the pure unadulterated entertainment that the show provides, I am confident we made the right decision and I hope this can be a refreshing outlet for families to get out of their homes and enjoy an evening at the theatre.”
Regarding the state's coronavirus pandemic rules and regulations, the company will be taking the necessary precautions to ensure the safety and health of everyone in attendance. Seating will be physically distanced, the theater will be properly sanitized before and after each show, and masks are required to enter the theater.
Tickets are $20 by visiting bontempstix.com/organizations/of-moving-colors. For more information, call (225) 338-0804.