“The All-New Official SEC Tailgating Cookbook” by the Editors of Southern Living, Oxmoor House, $24.99, 272 pages, flexibound
Many Louisiana residents look forward to the arrival of September for two things — a return of SEC football and the tailgate. If you’re among them, you might want to get “The All-New Official SEC Tailgating Cookbook: Great Food, Legendary Teams, Cherished Traditions” by the editors of Southern Living for tailgating inspiration.
In the foreword, Paul Finebaum says, “People think the SEC is about football. The SEC is really about people — the average fans who show up in droves each Saturday, driving across the city or cross-country to celebrate life through the game. … One of the most important events on game day actually occurs before the coin toss — it’s called the tailgate.”
The cookbook offers 150 tailgating recipes, including some developed for LSU and each of the other 13 NCAA Southeastern Conference football teams. Each college football team is profiled with fun facts, full-color photographs, and information on school traditions and major football moments. You’ll find football trivia in sidebars called “Tent Talk.”
Each team’s menu features four recipes. In addition, each team is represented by a customized spritzer, grilled jalapeño popper and whoopie pie. For example, the editors suggest serving LSU Tiger fans a crawfish-stuffed popper and toasting the team with a Victory Gold spritzer made with pineapple, raspberries, grapefruit juice, lemonade and sparkling water.
The cookbook opens with a Pregame Rituals chapter which looks at how to be a food-safe tailgater. The section also discusses grill setup and offers a checklist of tailgate essentials you need to pack before heading to the stadium.
The book’s Fighting Tigers menu includes tasso skewers, gumbo, fried oyster sliders, and a pasta salad filled with the flavors of maque choux that can be made up to two days ahead.
“The All-New Official Tailgating Cookbook” is a fun addition for any SEC football fan who loves to cook.
Cheramie Sonnier is a food writer and columnist. Contact her at sonnerfood@gmail.com, and follow her on Twitter, @CheramieSonnier.