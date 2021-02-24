Cake in a slow cooker. Yes, please.
Julie Kay, the queen of Crock-Pot cooking, gives us this recipe for Apple Almond Cake.
She suggests making it in a small slow cooker, in the 4-quart range. If you use a large one, the cake will spread too thin.
Cook the cake on high for two to three hours; test by inserting a toothpick into center. If it comes out clean, it is done.
Now for the best part: This delicious dessert starts with a box of cake mix. You just add the pie filling and almonds.
To serve, scoop it into individual bowls and garnish with blueberries.
Apple Almond Cake
Serves 6 to 8. Recipe is by Julie Kay.
1 box yellow cake mix
1 (21-ounce) can apple pie filling
¼ cup sliced almonds
Blueberries for garnish, optional
1. Make cake mix according to package directions. Add in pie filling and almonds and generously stir.
2. Lightly grease the cooker’s stoneware insert and pour in cake mix.
3. Cook on high for 2 to 3 hours. Test in the center for doneness.
4. Scoop into individual serving bowls or parfait cups. Top with blueberries, if desired.