Baton Rouge-based popcorn company Cajun Pop Louisiana Style Popcorn has added two new flavors — Creole Pickle and Southern Ranch — to its tasty lineup of air-popped popcorns.
These savory snacks join Cajun Pop's full parade of flavors including Boiled Crawfish, Pecan Pie, Chocolate Pecan Pie, Dat Cheddar, Kickin’ Caramel, King Cake, New Orleans Beignet and Bananas Foster.
Cajun Pop is available at Neighborhood Walmarts, Rouses Markets and Associated Grocers stores, among others.
For more information, visit cajun-pop.com.
Charcuterie class
Tickets are on sale for a charcuterie class at 2 p.m. Nov. 21 at Le Mercantile de Louisiane, 13460 Coursey Blvd.
Get a few tips for assembling your own charcuterie spread just in time for the holiday gatherings.
Tickets are $85. Get the details at lemercantiledelouisiane.com/collections/events-1/products/how-to-make-a-charcuterie-tray.
Snacks with Santa
Register now for Snacks with Santa from noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 27 at the Merry Little Market at the Academy of Performing Arts & Event Center, 33135 La. 16, Denham Springs.
Enjoy refreshments and ornament crafts with Santa and shop the Merry Little Market, which will be taking place simultaneously at the event center.
Tickets are $12-$42. For more information, visit checkout.square.site/merchant/5MVPVVD3NBKNM/checkout/44VBIH7KWZLRPY3IZ6AHW76U
Jazz Brunch on the Patio
Superior Grill Mid City, 5435 Government St., will host Jazz Brunch on the Patio, featuring the Justin Burdette Trio, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 21.
Call (225) 927-2022 or visit batonrouge.superiorgrill.com to get the details.
Thanksgiving at Crowne Plaza
Made your Thanksgiving plans yet? The Crowne Plaza, 4728 Constitution Ave., will be serving Thanksgiving dine-in and to-go dinners from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 25.
Seating for dine-in will be 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. Entrees will be roasted turkey and spiral ham, the salad bar will include a cold seafood selection and sides will include oyster dressing, among other selections. There also will be dessert choices of pecan pie, apple pie and carrot cake.
Cost is $32.95 for adults; $28.95 for seniors; and $16.95 for kids. The reservation deadline is 3 p.m. Nov. 22. Call (225) 925-2244.
Agave Blue to open second location
Agave Blue Tequila & Taco Bar will open a second location in the Americana development in Zachary.
An opening date has yet to be announced, but plans are to begin operations in 2021.
Agave Blue, run by husband-and-wife duo Stephanie and Sergio Rubio, opened its first location in Prairieville in 2015.
Agave Blue will be occupying Suite 1180 at Americana, formerly occupied by Bistro Byronz.
Visit agavebluela.com for more information.