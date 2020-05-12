Chocolate is our go-to dessert. So, of course, we love Chocolate Chocolate Pie.
When something is so chocolaty you have to double-down on the name, you know it is going to be good.
This recipe, by former Advocate staffer Beth Colvin, delivers.
Chocolate Chocolate Pie
Makes a 9-inch pie. Recipe is by Beth Colvin.
1 (9-inch) pie crust, baked
¼ cup cocoa
¼ cup flour
1⅓ cup sugar
3 egg yolks
1 (12-oz.) can evaporated milk
3 squares Baker's semisweet chocolate
1 teaspoon vanilla
1. Sift the cocoa and flour into a medium saucepan. Add the sugar, egg yolks and evaporated milk. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until mixture thickens. This usually takes about 15 to 20 minutes.
2. Remove custard from heat. Melt chocolate in the microwave for 1 to 2 minutes. Stir about ½ cup custard into the melted chocolate, then add to the pot of custard. Add the vanilla and stir well to combine. Pour the custard into the baked pie shell and refrigerate overnight.
WHIPPED CREAM
2 cups heavy whipping cream
½ cup sugar
½ teaspoon almond extract
Whip the cream in the bowl of a stand mixer until frothy and just starting to thicken. Continue whipping while slowly adding the sugar, then add the almond extract. Whip until stiff peaks form. Chill.