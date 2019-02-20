ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Salmon Marsala
Makes 4 servings. Recipe is by Holly Clegg from her cookbook, "Guys Guide to Eating Well"
Prep time: 10 minutes. Cooking Time: 10 minutes.
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 medium onion, thinly sliced
1 teaspoon minced garlic
½ pound sliced mushrooms
4 (4-ounce) skinless salmon fillets
⅓ cup Marsala wine
¾ cup fat-free chicken broth
3 teaspoons cornstarch
1. In large nonstick skillet, heat oil and sauté onion, garlic and mushrooms until tender.
2. Add salmon to skillet, cooking 4 minutes, then turn to other side. Meanwhile, in small bowl, mix together wine, broth and cornstarch.
3. When salmon is almost done, add wine mixture to the salmon. Stir gently, as mixture thickens quickly.
Nutritional information: calories 244, calories from fat 32 percent, fat 9 g, saturated fat 1 g, cholesterol 53 mg, sodium 267 mg, carbohydrates 10 g, dietary fiber 1 g, total sugars 5 g, protein 26 g. Diabetic Exchanges: 1 vegetable, ½ other carbohydrate, 3 lean meat