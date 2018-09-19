The Southern Food & Beverage Museum and The Museum of the American Cocktail: New Orleans Collection will participate in the Smithsonian magazine's annual Museum Day Live! from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
For Museum Day Live!, participating museums across the country admit free all those presenting a Museum Day Live! ticket. The ticket provides free admission for two guests.
SoFAB, 1609 Oretha C. Haley Blvd., New Orleans, will have demonstrations throughout the day:
- 1 p.m.: Book signing and demonstration with chef Andrea LeTard
- 3 p.m.: Demonstration with chef Octavio Yzaca
- 4:30 p.m.: Book signing and demonstration with author Beth D'Adondo
For free tickets, go to www.smithsonianmag.com/museumday/search/?q=.