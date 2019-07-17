TESTED RECIPE
Lemonade Cake
Makes 16-20 servings. Recipe is by Holly Clegg from her "KITCHEN 101" cookbook.
6 tablespoons butter
1⅓ cups sugar
2 eggs
2 egg whites
¼ cup frozen lemonade concentrate, thawed
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon baking soda
1 tablespoon grated lemon rind, optional
1 cup buttermilk
Lemonade Frosting (recipe follows)
1. Preheat oven 350 F. Coat two (9-inch) round cake pans with nonstick cooking spray.
2. In mixing bowl, beat together butter and sugar until well mixed. Add eggs and egg whites, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add lemonade concentrate and vanilla.
3. In small bowl, combine flour, baking powder, baking soda and lemon rind. Add flour mixture and buttermilk alternately to sugar mixture, beginning and ending with flour mixture.
4. Transfer batter into prepared pans. Bake 18-20 minutes or until wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool layers on wire racks. Ice with Lemonade Frosting.
Lemonade Frosting
2 tablespoons butter
1 (8-ounce) package reduced-fat cream cheese
2 tablespoons frozen lemonade concentrate, thawed
1 (16-ounce) box powdered sugar
1. In mixing bowl, beat butter and cream cheese. Add lemonade concentrate. Gradually add powdered sugar until creamy.
Nutrition information per serving: calories 280, calories from fat 25%, fat 8 g, saturated fat 5 g, cholesterol 39 mg, sodium 167 mg, carbohydrates 49 g, dietary fiber 0 g, total sugars 39 g, protein 4 g. Dietary exchanges: 3 other carbohydrate, 1½ fat