Friday, Feb. 4, is National Pork Rind Appreciation Day, and what better way to celebrate than with a bag of cracklins?
Sure, cracklins are a different from pork rinds. They're a Southern specialty, where the ratio of pork fat, meat and skin has to be just right to create a hard, crunchy texture and salty taste to die for.
They're rich, and they're not good for you — but that's what makes them oh-so good.
So, if you're paying homage to National Pork Rind Day with a handful of cracklins, here are a few suggestions of local eateries, where you can find some excellent choices:
Ronnie's Boudin & Cracklin House
Ronnie's Boudin & Cracklin House, 9726 Florida Blvd., is known for its award-winning boudin and barbecue, but customers often rave over its pork cracklins.
The restaurant also serves up chicken cracklins, another customer favorite, and stands by its motto, "If you leave hungry, it's your own fault." There's definitely plenty to go around.
Call (225) 216-7151 or visit ronniesboudin.com.
Jerry Lee's Cajun Foods
This shop at 12181 Greenwell Springs Blvd. has customers that have been going there for more than three decades for its boudin and beef jerky. But they have a special connection to Jerry Lee's cracklins, which are said to be among the best in the Baton Rouge area.
And if you're into pork rinds, Jerry Lee's makes those, too.
Call (225) 272-0739 or visit jerryleescajunfoods.com.
Capital City Crawfish & Cajun Specialties
This restaurant in the Capital Heights Shopping Center at 5355 Government St. bills itself as a "strip-mall seafood joint doling out crawfish by the pound, po' boys and other Cajun staples."
Among those Cajun staples are some mighty tasty cracklins, which have been a customer favorite since the eatery opened in 2014.
And here's an added extra: If you visit Capital City Crawfish's Facebook page, you'll find a photo of LSU-turned-Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who frequented the restaurant for its crawfish, and possibly its cracklins, while playing his way to an LSU football national championship in Baton Rouge.
Call (225) 636-2386 or visit facebook.com/capitalcitycrawfish.
Day's Smokehouse & Specialty Meats
Check out the Yelp reviews on Day's Smokehouse & Specialty Meats, 35770 La. 16, Denham Springs, and one customer describes the cracklins with a description that says it all: "And fresh hot cracklins ... yummmmm insert Homer Simpson drooling here."
Call (225) 271-8709 or visit dayssmokehouse.com.
Bergeron's Restaurant Boudin & Cajun Meats
Bergeron's Restaurant Boudin & Cajun Meats, 790 La. 415, Port Allen, is always a good market and restaurant to pick up some excellent Cajun fare. And though it's tempting to fill up on its great boudin, be sure to leave room for its savory cracklins.
Call (225) 338-0921 or bergerons.com/port-allen.
Riverside Specialty Meats & Seafood
Riverside Specialty Meats & Seafood, 24569 Church St., Plaquemine, is another cracklin haven in the Baton Rouge area.
Pick up a bag while stopping by for one of its daily lunch and dinner specials. Riverside also offers chicken cracklins, along with catering.
Call (225) 659-8774 or visit rsmeats.com.
Triplet's Blue Store Cracklins & Chicken
Finally, you can't talk about cracklins in the Baton Rouge area without including the Triplet's Blue Store locations, which are located throughout the Baton Rouge area. Be sure to ask for them when placing an order for their excellent wings.
Each location has its individual Facebook page. Check them out there — and if you know of other great cracklins in the Baton Rouge area, tell us about them at features@theadvocate.com.