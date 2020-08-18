Serop Kaltakdjian loves his hometown, but the coronavirus pandemic has made him even more thankful his grandfather chose to make Baton Rouge home to Serop's Cafe more than 40 years ago.

"We have a loyal customer base," said Kaltakdjian, named for his grandfather who started the business. "Just knowing that we have that customer base is really, honestly, what's keeping us here. To be honest, in Baton Rouge, if you turn your head this way or that, you'll probably see 10 restaurants, so your options are limitless. So to have these people continuously coming back, it means we're doing something right, but especially at a time like this."

The Serop's chain includes two cafes and eight express restaurants, all serving Greek and Lebanese food. The Serop's Cafe at 7474 Corporate Blvd., which Sami Kobrossi co-owns with the Kaltakdjians, also has a full seafood menu.

Designed only for eat-in dining, Kobrossi had to improvise when the state shuttered restaurant dining rooms in March. He set up a tent at the entrance, where customers could pick up or place orders. He also offered — and continues to offer — home deliveries for $5. And though business was steady, it has declined by 40%.

"But there are people who really stepped up and helped Serop's," Kobrossi said. "Everybody helped in a different way. It's like your family. You're down, and they came and helped us out."

Though Serop's first opened on Government Street in 1979, the restaurants' history really begins in 1972 in Damascus, Syria. That's where the restaurant's founder, Serop Kaltakdjian, of Armenian descent, converted his shoe repair shop into a family-run sandwich shop called Serop's.

Kaltakdjian sold the shop and immigrated with his wife, Marie, and their children to the United States in 1978, then converted an old gas station into his Government Street restaurant.

The fine dining establishment served up dishes made from Marie Kaltakdjian's recipes. Those dishes continued to be the staple of the restaurant when it began converting to a cafe concept in 1998.

The Kaltakdjians' son, Vasken, opened the second cafe at Corporate Boulevard in 2000. Now the restaurant group also has a cafe at 6301 Perkins Road and Serop's Express shops at 720 Jefferson Highway in Mid City, 535 Main St. downtown, 18169 Highland Road, 9848 Perkins Road, 14041 Coursey Blvd., and 2330 College Drive.

During the pandemic, business at the cafes has slowed, but the express shops are flourishing.

"Our express is built for takeout," said Kaltakdjian, the third generation of restaurateurs who now co-owns the restaurants with his dad, Vasken. "In the very beginning of the pandemic, when everything started going haywire, we didn't know exactly what we were going to do. So we decided that it was safest to just shut the door and keep all of our employees and ourselves healthy and safe."

+2 Louisiana Lagniappe chef Carson Wandell: On crawfish wantons, 80s hair bands, more If you were to visit Louisiana Lagniappe's (9990 Perkins Road) kitchen at the end of the night, chances are you'll hear the sounds of a 1980s …

Slowly, the restaurants reopened.

"Our first step was leaving the door shut and operating only the drive-thru, but some people still didn't want to go out," Kaltakdjian said. "But we definitely survived."

As the state began reopening in Phases 1 and 2, customer traffic picked up even more at the express shops but still lagged at the cafes.

"Express is more cafeteria-style," Kaltakdjian said. "You just get your plate and food. There's no waiter or waitress."

With its dining room limited to 50% capacity and drive-thru orders steady, Kobrossi scaled back the regular menu for faster service.

And while serving customers in the cafe, Kobrossi and his staff also fill daily delivery orders to state offices, along with occasional orders for the LSU Athletic Department.

"We would usually do catering, now what I see is we're doing individual boxes," Kobrossi said. "Nobody wants to bulk order anymore. So I'm filling individual orders."

Kobrossi credited these individual orders from loyal customers, along with other goodwill gestures by people in the community, for Serop's Cafe's survival during the pandemic.

"We're invested in the community," Kobrossi said. "Serop's is always at the fundraisers and functions for the Catholic schools, and during COVID, a lot of those schools bought food from us to help us out."

Serop's Cafe, Kobrossi said, is known for never charging police officers for their meals, and they've shown their appreciation by coming in to buy meals. Friends also gave Kobrossi a $2,500 donation, which Serop's used to feed front-line hospital staff.

"We didn't take any money from the hospitals," Kobrossi said. "We're blessed. We've helped the community, and basically, they've paid us back. They didn't leave us. They came in to help us, and we did well."

"The Keep Serving BR program was also started, where the public could buy gift cards," Kaltakdjian added. "It was started to make people aware that they can purchase gift cards or gift certificates from these restaurants. And it even helps put the restaurant's name out, so the city really came through."

Local officials began buying Serop's gift cards, and Raising Cane's CEO Todd Graves bought $1,500 worth of cards to distribute, he said.

Though Kobrossi has had to spend extra money to comply with state regulations, neither his Serop's Cafe nor the other Serop's locations have had to furlough workers, who each day prepare orders from fresh ingredients, including the chicken plate, which is the most popular menu item.

"The chicken plate is our signature dish," Kaltakdjian said. "Everybody's ordering the chicken plate or the lemon beef or chicken salad."

As the state's regulations continue, Serop's top priority is keeping the community it loves safe.

"Our No. 1 thing is to just follow protocol from the CDC and our governor and take the best measures we can," Kaltakdjian said. "That's our No. 1 goal, and our regulars are what's keeping us here, because they're truly coming through at a time like this."