Prosciutto and Peach Salad with Figs
Serves 4. Recipe is from “Seriously Good Salads” by Nicky Corbishley. “This no-cook, deliciously simple lunch tastes at its absolute best during summer, when peaches and figs are big and juicy. You’ll get maximum flavor from these fruits if they’re served at room temperature, rather than straight from the refrigerator. Use fresh thyme in the dressing for a beautifully aromatic finish.” — Nicky Corbishley
3 cups packed baby salad leaves
3 ounces prosciutto
3 ripe peaches, sliced
4 figs, quartered
8 ounces Brie cheese, sliced into small chunks
¼ cup roughly chopped walnuts
Honey Thyme Dressing
¼ cup olive oil
Juice of ½ lemon
3 tablespoons honey
2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
1 tablespoon chopped thyme leaves
Pinch of salt
Pinch of freshly ground black pepper
1. On a serving plate, arrange the baby salad leaves. Nestle in slices of prosciutto, peaches, figs and Brie.
2. In a small bowl, whisk together all the dressing ingredients.
3. Drizzle the salad with the dressing and sprinkle with the chopped walnuts before serving.
Tip: If your peaches and figs are a little underripe, you can dust slices of them with a little brown sugar and grill for a couple of minutes to sweeten them right up.