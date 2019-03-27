Champarty is back on Friday
The third annual Champarty: Sip. Saunter. Shop. will take place 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Circa 1857 on Government Street. The event will feature more than 30 artists and musicians, along with free Champagne. Baton Rouge soul band Alabaster Stag will headline the evening.
The Champarty is $5 at the door, and VIP tickets — which include hors d'oeuvres, French 75 and access to private bathrooms and a patio — are on sale for $25 via eventbrite.com. More information can be found online at themarketbr.com. An after-party will be held at Radio Bar, 3079 Government St.
Tin Roof and WeldWerks to release DIPA
Baton Rouge's Tin Roof Brewing Co. has partnered with Greeley, Colorado, brewery WeldWerks for a new double India pale ale. The DIPA will be released in the Tin Roof taproom only on Friday, March 29. The beer clocks in at 8.6 percent ABV and was made with hefty doses of Azacca, Bravo and Citra hops.
The beer will be on tap starting at noon until it's gone at Tin Roof, 1624 Wyoming St. Find more information online at facebook.com/tinroofbeer.
Jay Ducote and Chris Motto collaborate for dinner
Baton Rouge food entrepreneur Jay Ducote and Mansurs on the Boulevard chef Chris Motto will prepare dinner on Sunday, March 31, for the first edition of Maison Madeleine's Secret Supper spring series. The chefs will prepare a four-course, seafood-focused meal, with hors d'oeuvres and craft cocktails, which will be accompanied by music performed by Joel Savoy, Megan Brown and Kelli Jones.
Ducote is the owner of Gov't Taco in White Star Market, runs the food blog and radio show Bite & Booze and has appeared on Food Network's "Chopped." Motto was recently on FOX's "Hell's Kitchen," where he nominated himself to leave the show a week before the season finale. Their dinner will feature dishes like Louisiana Gulf tuna with tangerine, celery and sesame chile oil; Gulf shrimp and Louisiana crawfish maque choux; and a Brie and apple dish.
The Secret Supper is from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Maison Madeleine, 1015 John D. Hebert Drive, Breaux Bridge. Tickets are $188.80. The series will continue April 7 with Beaumont, Texas, chef Monica Cobb and Lafayette's Jolie Meaux. (337) 332-4555; maisonmadeleine.com.
White Star Market hosts farmers market
Government Street food hall White Star Market is starting its own monthly farmers market. The first market is noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at 4624 Government St.
Listed vendors include Josey's Goods, Mushroom Maggie's Farm, O'Neill's Apiary, Freeman Handcrafted and Bubbles & Blooms. More information can be found online at facebook.com/whitestarbr.