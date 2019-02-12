A new food and music festival with a distinct alt-country flavor is coming to downtown Baton Rouge this summer. Son Volt, Old 97's, Shooter Jennings and The Bottle Rockets will perform at the inaugural Bandito Food and Music Festival, taking place 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at Galvez Plaza.
Along with the music, local food vendors will be slinging tacos and barbecue. The food lineup, the festival announced Tuesday, currently includes Gov't Taco, Jay D's Barbecue, Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine and BRQ Seafood and Barbeque. More chefs and restaurants will be announced in the coming weeks, said Eric Carnegie, who is co-producing it with Chris Brooks, chairman of the Baton Rouge Blues Festival.
Carnegie started the Baton Rouge Oyster Fest, which held its first event last summer (the Oyster Fest returns to downtown on Saturday, May 18). After the first Oyster Fest, Carnegie said he "wanted to do something other than seafood. It ended up having this Southwest feel to it."
Carnegie said he wants Bandito, with its lineup featuring alt-country heavy hitters, to appeal to Baton Rouge and also grab some national attention, bringing in attendees from out of state. And then, he said, to turn that attention to local performers and chefs.
Baton Rouge bands The Grinders and The Hitchhiker will also perform at Bandito, which will host several events leading up to and after the festival itself. A "Road to Bandito" concert series will kick off on Wednesday, April 10, at Happy's Irish Pub, with a show by self-proclaimed "Texas Piano Man" Robert Ellis and Deer Tick's Ian O'Neil. Dash Rip Rock will play a Bandito post-party at Happy's on June 22.
Entry to Bandito Food and Music Festival is free, and food and drink will be available for purchase. VIP tickets, which include an exclusive view of the stage, private bathroom, cash bar and drink and food tickets are on sale for $100. More information can be found at banditofestival.com.