Taking mom out for lunch or dinner is a Mother's Day tradition, but those plans will have to be revised this year.

The coronavirus pandemic continues to shutter area restaurant dining rooms, and though some have opened their outdoor eating areas to diners, all orders must be takeout.

But that hasn't dampened spirits at restaurants, which are offering special deals for mom while maintaining upbeat attitudes.

Ruffin Rodrigue, owner of Ruffino's Italian restaurant at 18811 Highland Road, has made celebrations part of his business model, and he's not letting a closed dining room on Mother's Day ruin the holiday.

"As we continue to celebrate life, we want to make sure every mother is being celebrated," said Rodrigue, whose restaurant is offering a Mother's Day meal for six that can be ordered ahead of time for pick-up. The meal includes an appetizer, watermelon salad, two entrees of oven roasted gulf fish and balsamic glazed roasted pork tenderloin, a side dish and strawberry shortcake for dessert ($160).

Call (225) 753-3458 or visit ruffinosrestaurant.com.

How about surprising mom with something special earlier in the day? Mason's Grill, 13556 Jefferson Highway, has you covered.

The restaurant is offering a "Breakfast in Bread" ($10) for mom that combines a freshly baked bread bowl stuffed with yellow stone-ground grits, house-made breakfast sausage, andouille sausage, fresh spinach, diced tomatoes, diced red bell pepper all in a spicy cream sauce topped with two eggs and Parmesan cheese. You also can add a "Mom-mosa," a bottle of Champagne and a strawberry-orange juice blend. The celebration can be held on Mason's patio. Call (225) 756-8815 or visit masonsgrill.com.

French Market Bistro, 16645 Highland Road, also is opening its shaded patio for Mother's Day diners.

The restaurant's Mother's Day meals have entree choices of prime rib, herb-crusted chateaubriand, Louisiana crawfish-stuffed redfish and crabmeat-stuffed lobster tails, all of which feed families of four for $150. An entree of roasted half ducklings is offered for $120.

French Market Bistro asks customers to place orders at least 24 hours in advance by calling (225) 753-3500 or visiting FrenchMarketBistro.com.

If you want to bring mom for a Sunday drive, you can book an outdoor table beneath the oaks at Houmas House, 40136 La. 942, Darrow.

Houmas House will be serving its special four-course meal between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mother's Day. Diners will have to place takeout orders ahead of time, and though there will be no table side service, reservations will be required because of space limitations. Tables will be spaced 6 feet apart on the front lawn to meet the Centers of Disease Control's social distancing guidelines.

The menu includes entree choices of red snapper, crawfish fettuccini, rosemary chicken, Louisiana beef short ribs and filet mignon ranging from $50 to $70. Place your orders by calling (225) 473-9380 or visiting houmashouse.com.

At Bonefish Grill, 7415 Corporate Blvd., guests can call in advance to place an order for an exclusive mahi and shrimp family bundle ($49.90) that feeds up to five people and includes a choice of house or Caesar salad. The meal is served with family-style sides, including garlic mashed potatoes and seasonal veggies, fresh bread with pesto and a dessert duo of classic cheesecake slices and cookies. Place your takeout order by calling (225) 216-1191 or visiting bonefishgrill.com.

If you're picnic style, Raising Cane's is offering a free box combo for mom with the purchase of a box combo, and La Divina Italian Cafe, 3535 Perkins Road, will give moms a free, 3-ounce gelato between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. on May 10.

Visit La Divina's Facebook page at facebook.com/ladivinabatonrouge, then clink on its Evenbrite link to sign up for mom's free gelato.