With a chill in the air, nothing warms me up quite like a bowl of soup. These one-pot meals are hearty, satisfying and, best of all, an easy cleanup.
One of my most popular comfort foods is this simple, creamy Easy Potato Soup. And if you hate to peel potatoes, this is the recipe for you because it uses hash browns, making it extra quick. Top it with cheese and green onions and serve it with a salad or sandwich for a wholesome meal. Use low-sodium broth to make this healthy recipe diabetic-friendly.
French Onion Soup is a classic dish with gourmet flavor that, believe it or not, is really easy to make. Don’t be intimidated by fancy sounding ingredients. You probably have most of the ingredients on hand. Baby portobello mushrooms are easy to find pre-sliced in the grocery and give the soup a rich, earthy flavor. Serve it with French bread as the melted Parmesan on top is so delicious.
Holly Clegg's Well Done: Recipes for Easy Potato Soup, French Onion Soup, Chicken Stew with Roasted Butternut Squash and Quinoa
Now this recipe, Chicken Stew with Roasted Butternut Squash and Quinoa, may sound complicated, but it is actually not at all difficult to make. This is a tasty soup chocked full of protein and veggies. Roast the squash first because it really brings out the sweet buttery flavor. To save time and effort, look for pre-washed, pre-cut squash in the supermarket. And don't forget the ease of using rotisserie chicken. Now, with just a few pantry staples, this stout soup basically cooks itself. Plus, it's gluten-free and diabetic-friendly to start your year off right. Remember, diabetic-friendly recipes are the healthiest way to eat.
For a little something extra, serve your soup with a scrumptious side of bread like my all-time favorite, Italian Pull Apart Bread, which you can find at my thehealthycookingblog.com. It's perfect to soak up the last drop in your bowl. For a low-carb option, pair your soup with a salad, chock full of wintry nutritious ingredients.
Terrific tips:
- Soups recipes can easily be doubled or tripled, great when you need to feed a crowd. Leftovers usually freeze well.
- In the Easy Potato Soup, use Greek yogurt. It's richer, creamier, protein-rich and low in sugar.
- Quinoa is a seed and considered a complete protein making it a healthy addition to soups. It is available at most grocery stores. A few more easy quinoa recipes are on my blog.
- Substitute vegetable broth in both the Potato and French Onion Soup for a vegetarian version.
- When reheating soups, add more broth if too thick.