Beer + wine
Count us in for the release party for "Wine Down" from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Gilla Brewing Company, 13025 La. 44, Gonzales.
Gilla and Zony Mash Beer Project in New Orleans have teamed up to produce this 8.14% ABV NE sour DIPA made with Riesling wine must and hopped with 100% Nelson Sauvin, according to Gilla's Facebook post.
There will also be a few Zony beers on tap that day, and Gilla will be serving food as well.
Chili skills
Chili and football? OK, tell us more.
New Orleans Lager & Ale Brewing will give a sneak peek of its first year-round lager, LA Lager, on Sunday, Jan. 12, at The Big Chili Chill, a chili cook-off that will be held at its 3001 Tchoupitoulas St. location in New Orleans.
The winner of the cook-off will get two tickets to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday, Jan. 13, where LSU will take on Clemson.
And, while we'd take the tickets, the other prizes aren't bad either. The People's Choice chili winner will get beer for a year from NOLA Brewing.
To find out more about the contest and get tickets to the cook-off, visit The Big Chili Chill at eventbrite.com.
Table•Story
The dinner event series, which highlights different dishes from countries around the world, will focus on traditional Mexican cuisine for its second outing on Monday, Jan. 20, at El Tio Taqueria, 9656 Burbank Drive, Baton Rouge.
The event gets started at 5:45 p.m., with a goal of "igniting meaningful conversations on food culture and what brings people together."
Only 30 seats are available at $40 each or $75 for a couple. Dinner will include a four-course meal. Find out more on Facebook.
Brunch & Bows
Now this event sounds, ahem, on target. BREC is offering Brunch and Bows. And, by bows, they mean as in bows and arrows, followed by a light brunch. Now that's some exercise we can get behind.
For ages 18 and up at BREC's Milton J. Womack Park, 6201 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge. Cost is $10-$12.
For more info, call (225) 272-9200 or email outdooradventure@brec.org.
Mid City Makers Market
There's locally handcrafted goods, homegrown entertainment and chefs and bakers offering up mouthwatering dishes. Yes, please.
It's the first Mid City Makers Market of the new year from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18.
There will also be lots of fun for the kids with balloon and face painting and more.
The market is located at 543 S. Eugene St., Baton Rouge.