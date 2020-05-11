Ranch Steak Bruschetta Salad
Buy Now

Ranch Steak Bruschetta Salad

 File photo

There's salad, and then there's salad.

This Ranch Steak Bruschetta Salad certainly kicks it up a notch.

Cook This: Honey Soy Pork Roast is a slow cooker dream

We're down for any recipe that gives us steak and makes us feel good about eating it.

Ranch Steak Bruschetta Salad

Serves 6. Recipe is from Cooking Light.

6 tablespoons ranch dressing

1½ tablespoons prepared horseradish

1 tablespoon freshly ground black pepper

2 teaspoons ground coffee

1½ teaspoons ground cumin

1½ teaspoons ancho chili powder

4 (4-oz.) beef tenderloin steaks, trimmed (1-inch thick)

¼ cup chopped shallots

¼ cup chopped fresh basil

¼ cup chopped bottled roasted red bell peppers

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

12 cherry tomatoes, halved

6 cups loosely packed arugula

12 (1-oz.) slices French bread, toasted

1. Combine dressing and horseradish in a small bowl; cover and chill.

2. Combine black pepper, coffee, cumin and chili powder.

3. Rub both sides of steaks with pepper mixture; let stand 10 minutes.

4. Heat a nonstick grill pan over medium heat. Coat steaks with nonstick cooking spray.

5. Add steaks to the pan and cook 3 minutes on each side or until desired degree of doneness. Remove steaks from pan; let stand 7 minutes.

6. Combine shallots, basil, bell peppers, lemon juice and tomatoes in a small bowl; toss well.

7. Arrange 1 cup arugula on each of 6 plates; top each serving with 2 toast slices. Cut steaks diagonally across grain into thin slices. Divide steak evenly among toast slices; top each serving with about 2 tablespoons tomato mixture. Drizzle each serving with about 1 tablespoon dressing mixture. Serve immediately.

View comments