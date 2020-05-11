There's salad, and then there's salad.
This Ranch Steak Bruschetta Salad certainly kicks it up a notch.
We're down for any recipe that gives us steak and makes us feel good about eating it.
Ranch Steak Bruschetta Salad
Serves 6. Recipe is from Cooking Light.
6 tablespoons ranch dressing
1½ tablespoons prepared horseradish
1 tablespoon freshly ground black pepper
2 teaspoons ground coffee
1½ teaspoons ground cumin
1½ teaspoons ancho chili powder
4 (4-oz.) beef tenderloin steaks, trimmed (1-inch thick)
¼ cup chopped shallots
¼ cup chopped fresh basil
¼ cup chopped bottled roasted red bell peppers
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
12 cherry tomatoes, halved
6 cups loosely packed arugula
12 (1-oz.) slices French bread, toasted
1. Combine dressing and horseradish in a small bowl; cover and chill.
2. Combine black pepper, coffee, cumin and chili powder.
3. Rub both sides of steaks with pepper mixture; let stand 10 minutes.
4. Heat a nonstick grill pan over medium heat. Coat steaks with nonstick cooking spray.
5. Add steaks to the pan and cook 3 minutes on each side or until desired degree of doneness. Remove steaks from pan; let stand 7 minutes.
6. Combine shallots, basil, bell peppers, lemon juice and tomatoes in a small bowl; toss well.
7. Arrange 1 cup arugula on each of 6 plates; top each serving with 2 toast slices. Cut steaks diagonally across grain into thin slices. Divide steak evenly among toast slices; top each serving with about 2 tablespoons tomato mixture. Drizzle each serving with about 1 tablespoon dressing mixture. Serve immediately.