Sometimes dinner at home can be just as romantic as dinner at your favorite restaurant. Dim the lights, set the table with your best table linens, light some candles and cook up something you wouldn’t normally make at home.
That’s all it takes to create the perfect romantic evening at home. Well, that and takeout and a movie to keep the kids entertained.
The lack of friendly service from the wait staff means a little more trekking back and forth to the kitchen, and having to do the dishes together may not be all that romantic, but on the whole, a night at home can be pretty relaxing.
This lamb chop recipe is the picture-perfect marriage of an elegant dinner entrée and old-fashioned home cooking. The unique flavor of lamb is best enhanced with fragrant herbs and warm spices. A quick pan saute and these dainty little chops are savory and succulent.
The rosemary and buttery flavor of these fluffy sweet potatoes pairs dreamily with the lamb chops. Folding in the whipped cream at the end makes these the sweet potatoes light and decadent. Serve them on the side as a base for your lamb chops garnished with sprigs of fresh herbs.
This dinner is beautifully sophisticated for a date night in, while being simple enough for you have plenty of time to enjoy each other’s company — as if any of us is going anywhere.