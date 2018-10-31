ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Crabmeat Brie Dip
Makes 24 (¼ cup) servings. Recipe is by Holly Clegg.
1 teaspoon minced garlic
½ cup chopped onion
3 cups baby spinach, packed
1 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
½ cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt
1 (8-ounce) package reduced-fat cream cheese
1 tablespoon lemon juice
¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper (or to taste)
6 ounces Brie cheese, rind removed and cut into cubes
1 pound lump crabmeat, picked for shells
½ cup chopped green onions
1. In nonstick pot coated with nonstick cooking spray, sauté garlic, onion and spinach about 5 minutes until tender. Add remaining ingredients except crabmeat and green onions.
2. Cook over low heat, stirring, until cheese is melted and mixture creamy. Carefully stir in crabmeat and green onions.
Nutritional info per serving: Calories 86, calories from fat 53 percent, fat 5 g, saturated fat 3 g, cholesterol 31 mg, sodium 191 mg, carbohydrates 1 g, dietary fiber 0 g, total sugars 1 g, protein 8 g. Dietary exchanges: 1 lean meat, ½ fat
ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Seared Tuna with Avocado Salsa on Rice Crackers
Makes about 12 (4 crackers each) serving. Recipe is by Holly Clegg from KITCHEN 101 cookbook.
Terrific Tip: Thai sauce is usually found jarred in the Asian section of the grocery store.
1 (12-ounce) about ½-inch thick tuna fillet
Salt and pepper to taste
1 tablespoon olive oil
1½ cups finely chopped avocados
1 cup finely chopped tomatoes
½ cup finely chopped red onion
3 tablespoons lime juice
48 rice crackers
½ cup Sweet Thai chili sauce
1. Season tuna heavily with pepper and salt to taste. In nonstick skillet, over medium-high heat, heat oil and sear tuna quickly on each side; it should be sushi-rare tuna in middle. Cool. Slice tuna against grain into 48 small squares.
2. In bowl, combine avocados, tomatoes, red onion and lime juice. Season to taste.
3. To assemble: Place small amount of avocado salsa on rice cracker, top with tuna slice and drizzle with Thai sauce.
Nutritional information per serving: calories 135 calories, calories from fat 31 percent, fat 5 g, saturated fat 1 g, cholesterol 11 mg, sodium 182 mg, carbohydrates 15 g, dietary fiber 2 g, total sugars 6 g, protein 8 g. Dietary exchanges: ½ starch, 1 vegetable, 1 lean meat
ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Mini Heavenly Cheesecake Bites with Crunch Topping
Makes 18-20 bites. Recipe is by Holly Clegg.
½ (15-ounce) package refrigerated pie crusts
4 ounces reduced-fat cream cheese
¼ cup confectioners’ sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
¼ (8-ounce) container frozen fat-free whipped topping, thawed
3 tablespoons flaked coconut
¼ cup chopped pecans
3 tablespoons caramel topping
1. Preheat oven 425 F.
2. Unroll pie crust on wax paper and use 2-inch round cutter or glass, to make about 18 rounds. Press rounds into ungreased miniature muffin tins, pressing to make a cup. Bake 8-10 minutes until light brown. Cool completely. Remove from tins.
3. In mixing bowl, beat cream cheese, sugar and vanilla until creamy. Fold in whipped topping. Fill miniature shells with cream cheese filling. Refrigerate.
4. Reduce oven to 350 F. Place coconut and pecans on baking sheet and bake 7-9 minutes or until toasted. Cool. When ready to serve, sprinkle each tart with coconut pecan mixture and drizzle with a touch of caramel sauce.
Nutritional info per serving: Calories 88, calories from fat 50 percent, fat 5 g, saturated fat 2 g, cholesterol 5 mg, sodium 86 mg, carbohydrates 10 g, dietary fiber 0 g, total sugars 4 g, protein 1 g. Dietary exchanges: ½ other carbohydrate, 1 fat