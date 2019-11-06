TESTED RECIPE
Barbecue Shrimp
Makes 4 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
2 pounds or 24 large shrimp, head on
1 cup butter
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1 tablespoon lemon juice (1 lemon)
2 teaspoons sea salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
½ teaspoon cayenne pepper
½ teaspoon smoked paprika
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 lemon, sliced
French bread for dipping
1. Heat oven to 400 degrees. Place shrimp in one layer on a roasting or rimmed baking pan.
2. In a small saucepan over medium heat, melt butter, Worcestershire, lemon juice, seasonings and garlic.
3. Pour melted butter sauce over shrimp.
4. Bake for 10 minutes. Turn shrimp over and bake an additional 7-10 minutes or until shrimp are pink and slightly firm.
5. Place shrimp in a serving platter. Pour butter sauce from the pan into small bowls.
6. Garnish shrimp with lemon slices and serve with sauce immediately.
TESTED RECIPE
Roasted Acorn Squash
Makes 4 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
2 medium acorn squash
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon brown sugar
½ teaspoon cinnamon
¼ teaspoon ground vanilla bean
¼ teaspoon salt
1. Heat oven to 400 degrees. Slice squash in rings and cut out seeded part with a biscuit or cookie cutter for a clean edge.
2. Place squash in one layer on a rimmed baking or pan. Drizzle with olive oil.
3. In a small bowl, stir together brown sugar, cinnamon, ground vanilla bean and salt. Sprinkle half the mixture over squash.
4. Bake for 12 minutes. Turn squash slices over gently. Sprinkle with remaining cinnamon mixture.
5. Bake 10 minutes more or until just tender and slightly browned. Serve warm.
TESTED RECIPE
Creole Cream Cheese & Herb Grits
Makes 4 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
1½ cups water
2 cups chicken broth
½ teaspoon salt
1 cup stone ground grits
4 ounces creole cream cheese
½ cup heavy cream
1 teaspoon granulated garlic
½ teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon herbs de Provence
1. In a saucepan over high heat, bring water, broth and salt to a boil.
2. Slowly pour in grits, stirring constantly, until mixture becomes creamy, about 5 minutes.
3. Reduce heat to medium. Stir in cream cheese until melted. Stir in cream.
4. Season with garlic, black pepper and herbs de Provence.
5. Cook for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Serve immediately.