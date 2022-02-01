It's not yet Valentine's Day, but falling in love is always in season.
Especially when that love is for wine.
Tallulah Crafted Food and Wine Bar in the Renaissance Hotel, 7000 Bluebonnet Blvd., will host a "Wines to Fall in Love With" wine pairing at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11.
Join Chris Agan, winemaker for Second Line Wines, as he pairs his wines with a five-course meal. Each course will feature a dish from Tallulah's new menu
Tickets are $75-$125 by visiting eventbrite.com/e/wines-to-fall-in-love-with-tickets-253251912287.
Crawfish Boil Saturdays
Three Roll Estate's next Crawfish Boil Saturday will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5. The event will include live music by Eric Johanson.
The restaurant is located at 760 St. Philip St.
For more information, call (225) 615-8044 or visit threeroll.com.
Noodle fundraiser
St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 11441 Goodwood Blvd., will host a Noodle Bowl Festival Fundraiser from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, Feb. 13.
Delicious grilled pork noodle bowls — Bun Thit Nuong Cha Gio — and egg rolls will be available via drive-thru in front of the activity center. The cost is $12.
To pre-order, visit stmfestival.com/online-store.
Music at Istrouma Brewing
Istrouma Brewing, 5590 Bayou Paul Road, St. Gabriel, will feature live music by Caitlyn Renee Acoustic at 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11.
For more information, visit sugarfarmsla.com.
Valentine's workshop
Registration is open for a Valentine's Workshop for ages 3-16 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at the Young Chefs Academy of Baton Rouge, 7970 Jefferson Highway.
Join the class as it creates a “love-feast” of sweet, homemade treats and culinary fun.
Tickets are $60 or two for $100 by visiting batonrougela.youngchefsacademy.com/special-events.
Valentine's dinner at 18 Steak
Make your reservations now for a Valentine's dinner from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11; Saturday, Feb. 12; or Monday, Feb. 14, at 18 Steak at L'Auberge Casino & Hotel, 777 L'Auberge Ave.
Two dinners will feature live music by Rhett Guillot on Feb. 11, and Charlston Bourgeois on Feb. 12.
For reservations, call (225) 224-4142.
Cookie decorating
Reservations are open for a Mardi Gras Cookie Decorating Class from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at Art Unleashed, 18032 Autumn View Drive, Prairieview.
In this beginner class, you will learn the basics of cookie decorating, including how to outline and flood color, plus some wet-on-wet and wet-on-dry techniques.
Cost is $35 and includes all supplies. To register, call (225) 622-7810 or visit conta.cc/3Jp7aJ6.